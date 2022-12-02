Cosumnes firefighters saved Christmas, yet again, in Old Town Elk Grove on Nov. 26 when they rescued Santa from the rooftop of the Elk Grove Lock and Safe shop. This decades-old tradition launched the 35th annual Old Town Elk Grove Dickens Street Faire, which officially starts the holiday season in Elk Grove.
And the firefighters couldn’t have done it without the guidance of a few dozen children who reminded them they actually had a ladder truck to do the job.
“Once again, the kids of Elk Grove came through with some great ideas and help us figure it out,” said Cosumnes Firefighter Joe Guardino who helped the 27th Santa Rescue of his career. “I don’t know what we would’ve done without them.”
His crew made their way through the crowd who gathered to watch Santa being stranded on the roof after he was apparently abandoned by his reindeer.
“I don’t know how to get down!” Santa hollered to Mrs. Claus in the crowd below.
As per Santa Rescue tradition, the firefighters acted surprised to see him there and even more puzzled about why they were even called to be there.
“Santa, we got a plan, don’t worry,” one firefighter informed him before turning to the children behind him. “Hey, can you guys catch?”
Thus began a series of bad rescue plans that Santa wisely rejected for being too risky. The firefighters first held their arms wide open to hopefully catch Jolly St. Nick. Next, the crew tried having him climb down a skinny rope. No dice. When several children kept shouting at the firefighters to use their ladder, one crew member then went to the fire truck to grab a household ladder that was several feet too short. And then all else failed, the first responders invited children to hold onto a blanket for Santa to land into.
The crew finally went to their last resort, which was their sophisticated ladder truck that idly sat by.
After coming down, the firefighters escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus on a 1949 Elk Grove fire truck to the Old Town Plaza where they have their photographs taken with children for several hours. They later returned that night to ceremonially light up the community Christmas tree near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Walnut Avenue.
David Brown, the bespectacled and gray bearded co-founder of the Dreaming Dog Brewing Company, played Santa during the rescue.
“It was fun and the kids really enjoyed it,” he told the Citizen about the rescue. “What’s what it was about – kids enjoying it.”
Brown mentioned that his adult children watched his rescue and one of them overheard a young onlooker say, “Every year, this happens. Can’t Santa figure it out yet?”
Asked if he’ll return as Santa to next year’s Dickens Faire, Brown replied, “Let’s just say that Santa has an open invitation at this point.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen watched the daring rescue of Santa.
“It’s great to see thousands of people coming together,” she told the Citizen. “This kicks off the holidays.”
The festival continued that sunny afternoon on Elk Grove Boulevard between 2nd Avenue and School Street. Thousands of attendees browsed through crafts, clothing, and services offered by more than 115 vendors. Entertainers included a “one-man circus” clown, music students at the School of Rock in Old Town, and Neil Nayyar, a 17-year-old Elk Grove musician who can play up to 117 instruments from around the world.
The festival returned to Old Town last year after the 2020 edition was cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Old Town Elk Grove Foundation and the Poole Resource Group.
“I think this is the best we’ve had so far,” said Angi Perry, president of the foundation.

