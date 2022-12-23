Christmas presents were donated and delivered to more than 440 seniors across Elk Grove last week, courtesy of the Elk Grove Food Bank Services.
The nonprofit’s Secret Santa for Seniors has been collecting gifts from local community members for the past three years. They work to support seniors who are on the food bank’s assistance and are usually home alone during Christmas. This program was created with the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic’s first year when many seniors were isolated in their homes.
Valerie Erwin, the food bank’s community outreach manager, said that roughly one hundred more gifts were donated this year, compared to last December. She estimated that nearly a thousand gifts were donated this year.
“The need is greater, more folks are hurting, but I’m telling you the community is amazing,” Erwin said.
During the Citizen’s visit to the food bank’s Kent Street office, presents crowded several rooms. Volunteers placed gifts in bags during the first day of deliveries.
“Santas” or donors purchased gifts based on each senior’s wish list that was returned to the food bank in early November. Erwin said that wish lists were distributed to seniors who receive home grocery deliveries from the food bank.
Donations ranged from simple gifts like restaurant and movie theater gift cards to more elaborate gifts such as television sets. Several seniors received multiple presents while one got her broken screen door replaced. Volunteer Lisa Ford said that common gifts are pajamas, robes, bedsheets, and towels.
Erwin mentioned that several Santas declined at the last minute to submit donations to the program this year. Her staff then sent an “email blast” to seek help from past donors who then quickly responded.
“We had it all covered in an hour-and-a-half, which is amazing,” Erwin said.
A class at Cosumnes River Elementary School in Sloughhouse also worked on a project to help two seniors as part of the Secret Santa program.
“It really got to be this community event,” Erwin said.
Ford shared the reactions she heard from seniors when they received their Secret Santa gifts.
“One gentleman said, ‘This is so awesome, it’s now not just my grandson who has gifts under the tree,’” she recalled. “And then some said, ‘This is the only gift I’m getting for Christmas.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.