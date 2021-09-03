Students in grades TK-12 in the Elk Grove Unified School District are invited to ride SacRT buses for free during their school commutes. They can also enjoy fare-free travels on SacRT’s light rail and microtransit services. This special is offered through the agency’s RydeFreeRT program and is also available to Elk Grove Unified students who live outside the city of Elk Grove.
On Aug. 25, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and two Elk Grove school district officials promoted the RydeFreeRT special. The fare-free service began in the city of Elk Grove after SacRT took over Elk Grove Transit Services last month.
“I think every Elk Grove family should know about the RydeFreeRT fare program,” Singh-Allen said in a press statement. “It’s a safe, convenient, and free option for getting our students to school that reduces traffic on the roads and supports a cleaner environment.”
Christopher Hoffman, Elk Grove Unified’s superintendent, echoed the mayor’s remarks.
“For our students, having the ability to safely move from Point A to Point B at no cost to go to school, work or play is a real game changer,” he said in a press statement.
SacRT spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez told the Citizen that travelers can use their student ID cards to access the fare-free benefit. She noted that a new RydeFreeRT card will be offered to students starting in October.
“We just wanted to simplify the process,” Gonzalez said.
She noted that students can also utilize the RydeFreeRT special on weekends.
“It’s more than just school, students can use it on the weekends to get to the job, internship, or after-school sports,” Gonzalez said.
For more information on RydeFreeRT, visit www.RydeFreeRT.com, and for Elk Grove bus routes and schedules, visit www.SacRT.com/ElkGroveTransit.
