The Sacramento County Fair will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento from May 25-29 where there’ll be food, performances, rides, and more available to those who attend.
Ticket prices vary, with gate entrance adult tickets going for $12, while presale prices for the same ticket go for $10.
Grandstand events include the monster truck rally at 7 p.m. on May 25, the Stars and Stripes Rodeo on May 27, and the Demolition Derby on May 29. And speaking of pleasantly noisy events, Fan Halen will keep the spirit of the late, great Eddie Van Halen alive when they kick out Van Halen classics on May 25.
As per fair tradition, agriculture students from across the county will showcase and sell farm animals they raised for the fair’s Junior Livestock Auction that’s happening on Sunday, May 28. Attendees can support the hard work by Future Farmers of America and 4-H Club students from throughout the Elk Grove region there.
Children can also check out the duck and Alaskan pig races that will be held every day at the fairgrounds.
Sacramento County Fair CEO and Cal Expo Deputy General Manager Matt Cranford said that this is his first year working for, along with attending, the Sacramento County, and that he’s been involved since January this year.
“It’s always a lot easier when you’ve been able to visit the fair, and see it before you go into it. Coming in midstream, trying to see what was done last year prior to me coming in, what needs to be done now, the learning curve is a lot steeper,” he said.
Cranford has worked with fairs for around 15 years. Before working with the Sacramento County Fair he served as a CEO for the Stanislaus County Fair, and prior to that he worked seven years as a fair and festival event manager with the San Mateo County Fair, according to his online resume.
Cranford said there’s not many differences between his previous position and his current one.
“Both communities support the county fair, it’s very agricultural driven. Stanislaus is probably a little more (agricultural) driven than what Sacramento County is, just given the immediate surroundings,” he said.
Cranford admitted it’s a noticeable challenge to shift his mindset from Stanislaus to both urban and agricultural parts of Sacramento County as a whole, but the support he receives doesn’t make it too challenging and that the experience will come with time.
Cranford said he wanted to see more interaction for kids and families for this year’s fair compared to previous fairs.
“This fair has always done a pretty good job on focusing on the kids but I want to do more of it. It really is getting back to the basics, getting back to the families with little kids, and really creating a safe environment for families to come out with their kids and have a good time,” Cranford said.
Cranford said as a father of five children himself he wants to “be able to take them to a safe place where I don’t worry about anything else going on. That’s what I really try to promote, push, and do- is create a safe, fun environment for everybody… and be budget conscientiousness.”
Cranford remarked how inflation is “coming through” and everything’s getting more expensive, and that the county fair is more affordable in comparison to other theme parks.
“We aren’t Disneyland, we aren’t charging you a lot of extra money for other things. We’re good budget entertainment, and we’re safe and fun,” Cranford explained.
The manager hopes that people will have a good time at the fair and to let people know that the fair is their hometown fair.
“It really is showcasing the best of our county, out here to their friends and family, so it really is all about them,” he said.
For more information on the Sacramento County Fair, visit www.SacFair.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.