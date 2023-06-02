Many of John Angell’s photographs could be mistaken for paintings.
Images of rivers, lakes, coastlines, and tide pools are coated in thick layers of encaustic wax that soften the colors and adds textures that make his shots resemble impressionistic paintings.
There are dreamlike portraits of a fisherman working in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay, China’s Three Gorges Dam, and the vivid pastel-colored buildings that overlook the Caribbean in Malecon, Cuba. Some of the “Waterworks” images date back to the 1970s and they include a shot that he stood from standing behind a waterfall.
“I always say that it adds the mystery,” Angell said about his encaustic pieces.
The Sacramento photographer will have more than 25 photographs of water in the June showcase, “Waterworks” at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center (9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road). This showing will last from June 3-22, and will have a reception from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.
Angell explained why water intrigues him as an artist.
“(Water) changes light, it’s essential to life, it’s universal, and yet, if you look at these images, they’re very diverse,” he said.
The photographer mentioned that he has always been interested in depicting different cultures as well as what unites and separates them. He noted that he created a series of photo collages called, “continental constructs,” which have cropped images he photographed from around the world.
“It dawned on me that in a way, it’s a statement on cultural inclusion,” Angell said.
Angell is a Michigan native whose father taught philosophy and logic at Wayne State University.
“Growing up as the son of a philosopher and logician, I was taught to question things at a very young age, which through much of my school career kind of got me in trouble,” he said.
After studying art history at the University of Michigan, Angell moved to San Francisco where he attempted to succeed in that city’s arts scene during the late 1970s.
“I quickly realized I wasn’t going to make a dime doing it, and I had to work,” he said.
Angell supported himself by working as a box office manager for the Golden Gate Theater and the San Francisco Symphony. He later moved to Sacramento where he worked in management for Intel and the UC Davis Medical Center.
It wasn’t until long after his retirement that Angell began showing his artwork to the public. He had his debut show in 2021 and he went on to appear in more than 70 group and solo shows.
“My grandmother said, ‘I hope you find work in your field,’’ Angell said. “I think I finally done that – although I can’t call it work since I’m retired.”
He said that he learned how to use encaustic wax, which is a mix of beeswax and damar resin, during a workshop under artist Jaya King at the University Art Center.
Asked about his future projects, he mentioned a project called, “Bodyworks” and took out a business card that displayed colorized images of his brain scans that he obtained from the UC Davis Medical Center.
As a photographer, Angell would rather have audiences simply view his images than listen to him explain what they mean.
“If you ask me what that means, it’s like going to a shrink and asking what it means to you,” he said. “I like to spawn contemplation and questions. I’d like them to tell a story, but it’s not necessarily one that I know – anybody that sees it can take it as a starting point and see where it leads them.”
For more information on John Angell’s photography, visit www.JAngellArt.com
