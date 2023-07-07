Elk Grove Food Bank Services’ 19th annual Run 4 Hunger drew more than 1,800 people, including about 1,300 runners and walkers, to the city’s District56 center on Independence Day. That attendance mark was the largest in the event’s history.
This 5K, 10K and kids’ fun run event is a major fundraiser for the food bank, which has experienced major increases in demands from those who seek assistance.
Marie Jachino, executive director of the food bank, spoke to the Citizen about those demands.
“It’s more important this year than ever,” she said. “The increased demand for food, clothing, services (has greatly increased). During the COVID(-19 pandemic), it was 6,000 people (per month). We’re up to 10,000 each month. So, the proceeds from the event (are) so important to us.”
Jachino added that she was excited to observe so many supporters at this year’s edition of the event.
“I just got excited when I saw all the (roadway) cones and preparing for the run, and getting out here and seeing more and more people coming,” she said. “So, it’s an incredible tribute to the food bank today, the support we’re getting from the community and our local government, the city of Elk Grove. They give us unconditional support.
“And (with) Sen. (Angelique) Ashby, Assembly (Member Stephanie) Nguyen, a lot of the (Elk Grove City) Council members, (and) having our emcee (former Sacramento County Supervisor) Don Nottoli, it doesn’t get any better than this.”
Valerie Erwin, community outreach manager with the food bank, also acknowledged the generosity of major Elk Grove grocery stores that donated food for race participants.
“(Those donations were) from Raley’s and Save Mart and Nugget, Grocery Outlet,” she said. “One of our committee members, Chuck Woods, made all of the arrangements for the food, and was able to secure donations from all of (those stores).”
Other event sponsors included Dave and Judy Parker.
Dave explained why he and his wife became Run 4 Hunger sponsors.
“Because we recognize the need here in Elk Grove,” he said. “It’s such a well-run city, and yet we have hungry people in town. And Marie Jachino and her team, it’s awesome how they implement their deliveries of food to people, how they provide food to the needy people. We don’t even know what that’s like, but that’s why we’re happy to help.”
The event was operated by many volunteers, including Donez Clausell, who is also a volunteer at the food bank.
“I’m volunteering today at the 1.75-mile water station,” she said. “So, we passed out cups of water to everyone. Everyone’s grateful when they received the water, because it was nice and they’re all sweaty. So, it helped them get through. And I was just cheering them on to make it that far.”
While taking a break from encouraging runners at the event, Nottoli told the Citizen that Run 4 Hunger is for “such a good cause.”
“Elk Grove Food Bank Services, what they do, serving people in this community, but certainly in the broad context of (the) south county and elsewhere (is essential),” he said. “The need is great in this community and throughout our county, in the region and state.”
Nottoli added that he prefers contributing to the food bank in other ways than lacing up a pair of running shoes and joining the runners and walkers of this event.
“My days of running, both for elected office but also in races, is probably long gone, but I’m certainly here to support from the sidelines,” he said.
Among the people who participated in the event were 22 -year Elk Grove resident Kim Guzman and her father, Gary Carter, who moved from Arizona to Elk Grove about six months ago.
Guzman spoke to this paper just prior to beginning the 5K race.
“It’s great, and I know many people that are with the Elk Grove Food Bank,” she said. “So, it’s good to raise money for that, and it’s a great way to start the day and start a new tradition maybe.”
Brian Pastor, who ran for Elk Grove mayor in 2020 and 2022, also participated in the event as a runner.
“We’re not just running, but it’s (about) feeding the people who are hungry,” he said. “(There are) families that are less fortunate. Now families are living still paycheck to paycheck.”
Another runner, Lisa Geibert-Finn, mentioned that she runs in the event to celebrate her patriotism for America.
“I was flat on my back two days ago with some sort of heatstroke,” she said. “And I said to myself, ‘I wouldn’t miss this for the world,’ because I’m representing my country with the flag every year. And it is my privilege, and I’m honored to do that. Thank you to Marie Jachino (and the food bank) for putting on this cause.”
Two of the youngest 5K race participants were 9-year-old friends, Lucy Flores and Maci Melville, and Maci’s sister, 6-year-old McKenzie Melville.
Lucy explained why she decided to run in the 5K race, instead of the kids’ race.
“I’ve done a lot of 5Ks before, (so) I just felt like (the 5K race) would be most fitting,” she said.
She added that she was also glad that her involvement in the race helps Elk Grove Food Bank Services.
“It feels good to help out the community,” Lucy said.
Maci shared the same sentiment.
“It feels really nice to help out and make sure they’re not so hungry,” she said. “Yeah, it feels really good.”
Among the top runners in the 12 years old and younger division was Lucy’s brother, Samson Flores, who came in second place. He was the first-place winner in that division last year.
In another category, 41-year-old Long Nguyen won the 5K division for those in their 40s.
Nguyen noted that he is an experienced runner, who recently competed in a famous race.
“In April, I ran in the Boston Marathon,” he said.
Following the races, the Citizen caught up with the overall top finisher, Lincoln resident Jaden Trujillo, who began competing as a runner about four years ago, and has since won several races.
Trujillo spoke about what it meant to him to win this year’s Run 4 Hunger race.
“It’s a great feeling, but honestly, I’m just having fun being out here getting to race,” he said. “We’re all here just to support the community. That’s the biggest thing: supporting people. Just getting to race for a great cause makes it even better.”
