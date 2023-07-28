Dwight Head wants audiences to “see something else” when they view his abstract, dreamlike illustrations.
His penciled images include a masked magician holding a flaming wedding ring, a silhouette of a head that’s shaped like an ancient Egyptian ankh, and a portrait of a businessman who has a lightbulb for a head and beams question marks while he watches a smoking clown on television.
“Over the years, when I do my work I try to make it where a person cannot just walk by and say, “That’s a nice river!’” he said. “I’d like people to think of my work, and step back and see something else.”
Head is a Sacramento-based artist who started as a teenage illustrator for the National Park Service. His work has been displayed at venues such as the Crocker Art Museum, the KVIE Gallery, and the Blue Moon Gallery.
The surrealist plans to have 15-20 pieces on display for his showcase, “Draw a Rumor” at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center in August. When the Citizen speculated that the “rumor” was meant to make people curious about his show, Head replied, “exactly!” before laughing.
His desire for the “thinking out of the box” and the abnormal were what drew him into surrealism.
“Let me draw something that I like instead of drawing for the audience,” he said. “(I thought) ‘It’s kind of weird, but I like it.’”
His early surreal works included images of mismatched body parts such as a leg for a heart or a woman’s face inside a heart.
“Just everyday things, but just give it a twist,” he said.
Head cited legendary Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali as an influence and noted Dali’s largescale works from the 1920s.
“The perspective in his pieces is amazing – you’re looking at one piece, but you’re looking at three pieces,” he said.
Head’s current art exists in a different planet that’s light years away from the illustrations of California wildlife and plants that he produced for National Parks Service brochures. The agency hired him when he was a Kennedy High School student, and he was interested in a “summer gig.” He recalled that his father read a newspaper one day and found a job opening for him. “‘This sounds like something you’d want to do since you like drawing a lot,’” Head recalled him saying.
After his stint for the parks agency ended, he desired to become an independent artist.
“I wanted to get into the galleries and I’ve been hitting the galleries ever since,” Head said.
“Draw a Rumor” will be displayed at the Foyer Gallery of the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center from Aug. 5-24. There will be a reception for the show on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 4-7 p.m. The arts center is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. For more information, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org
During August, the arts center will also have their “BIG Art” show that features oversized works by local artists in the main gallery.
