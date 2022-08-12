The Rotary Club of Elk Grove will host their 16th annual fundraiser, Beef ‘N Reef Bash on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lent Ranch.
On the menu will be barbecue tri-tip, oysters, and shrimp. There will also be an auction, music, and dancing. Tickets are $65 each.
This fundraiser’s proceeds will benefit local scholarships as well as nonprofits Elk Grove Food Bank Services, Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team, and Project R.I.D.E. The Future Farmers of America programs at Elk Grove and Pleasant Grove high schools will also benefit.
Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at www.ElkGroveRotary.org, Valley Oak Appliance (9710 Elk Grove-Florin Road), or any Elk Grove Rotarian.
The dinner will last from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at 10551 West Stockton Blvd., near Kammerer Road and southbound Highway 99’s Grant Line Road exit.
