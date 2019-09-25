Tickets are still available for the Rotary Club of Elk Grove’s 14th annual Beef ‘N Reef Bash that’s happening on Saturday, Sept. 28. Proceeds will benefit the club’s programs and projects such as their humanitarian work in El Salvador and Kenya, and the HART-Homeless Assistant program.
This dinner includes tri-tip, as well as barbecued oysters and shrimp. There will also be an auction, a raffle, and music by Auburn Road.
“This year’s Beef ‘N Reef promises to be as successful as the past ones that raised over $700,000 for various local and international projects,” Club President Sidney Smith said in a press statement. “But it’s up to you – let’s make sure many of these same organizations will benefit again from this year’s event.”
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at www.ElkGroveRotary.org or at the door. They can also be bought at C&T Specialties (9406 Elk Grove-Florin Road), Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce (9401 East Stockton Blvd.), and Valley Oak Maytag (9710 Elk Grove-Florin Road).
The no-host cocktail session and the silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 7 p.m. dinner and live auction, and live music at 9 p.m.
The Beef ‘N Reef will be held at Lent Ranch, which is at West Stockton Boulevard, west of Highway 99 and south of the highway’s Grant Line Road exit.
