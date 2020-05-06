I recently chatted with a new client on the phone about her front yard that I’m designing. My design is based on photos and measurements that she emailed me.
The garden must forge on, regardless of these restrictions we now find before us – it’s our safe haven and peace of mind in these strange days.
As we talked, she informed me that she wanted to install a wood deck in the front yard that she can use to sit and view her fountain. So with that, I decided to put this guide together about landscaping with rock and stone.
With a tight budget, and even with her ability to do it herself, I explained why a wood deck is not a good idea in the front yard. First off, wood rots, and as a designer and landscape contractor, I especially am aware of the ill effects of wood use in the garden as compared to stone.
A composite material was out of the question with her budget. The maintenance factor with wood, along with the upkeep, makes it what real estate agents call, “planned obsolescence” or it decreases in value as time passes.
The wood deck would also create a raised area in front of a bay window that would look extremely awkward and out-of-place.
So with that idea discussed, she agreed that a pathway laid out over polypropylene landscape fabric would be the ticket.
Keeping the path at ground level would make the smaller space look larger and flow into the path that continues into the garden, instead of creating a tripping hazard with a clunky wood deck.
After the drought and having designed hundreds of lawn conversions, I fell in love with rock and stone as design element for the garden. And here is the key to make it work: there must be a proper balance of rock. This is true, especially if the lawn has been removed and there is a large space.
If you have an area and put one type of rock, then it’s terrible unless the plants are designed to eventually cover most of the rock. For instance, this design I’m doing is for a medium-sized front yard that is a lawn conversion. I will design the pathway to meander through the space, which breaks the space into different areas where different types of rock will be used creatively.
The path will have crushed stone, usually three-eighth inch size, and there will be a dry river bed of mixed cobble, which further creates interesting shapes and patterns through the space.
I like to use a third stone, and especially like the 1.5-inch black lava that is less commonly seen – usually it’s three-fourth inch, to fill the remaining planter spaces. Again, it’s all about balance as seen in these photos of my garden in Wilton.
Boulders can be added to this type of natural garden if you like them. To me, they are a piece of art and, if chosen properly, can set off a space. I have many that I luckily found with flat tops that make wonderful benches.
The rock is great for showing off potted plants as well. If strategically placed in the garden, a beautiful colored pot can set the mood perfectly and, if it’s large enough, then it can contain flowers, an oriental pine or other specimen. My garden space depicted in this photo was part of a 5,000-square-foot lawn area. Kids are grown, so the need for a soccer space is negated. I much prefer the low-maintenance aspect of the area now and, as a plant collector, more space for my garden jewels to grow.
