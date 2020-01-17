Local families are invited to ring in the Lunar New Year with a celebration of Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Mien cultures though food, dance and education at the annual Elk Grove Lunar New Year Festival on Friday, Jan. 31 from 6-9 p.m.
This festival will be held at the new Elk Grove Community Center at the city of Elk Grove’s District56 site. This facility will have its grand opening on Jan. 23.
There will be traditional Chinese Lion Dancers, a kung fu demonstration, local dance groups, singers, and musicians. During the social hour that goes from 6-7 p.m., visitors can enjoy the sounds of the Chinese Zither from performers Pipa Guzheng Chinese Instruments or to take their photo against the Lunar New Year backdrop, visit cultural tables and learn about how Lunar New year is celebrated.
Additionally, there will be a kids’ activity area where children can make dragon masks.
Sharing in the excitement, Jodie Moreno, City of Elk Grove Community Events and Projects Coordinator said, “We’re very thrilled to showcase the (community) center and have a brand new facility to use. It’s also nice to be able to host an event in the center of our city and hopefully residents will find this to be the perfect gathering place not only for events, but for other activities as well. Personally, I’m so proud of District56 and the amenities and can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the space as much as we do.”
Excited to share Elk Grove’s diversity with the community, Moreno said, “We live in such a diverse city that it’s wonderful when our community can come together to experience something different and learn about new cultures.”
This event is hosted by the city of Elk Grove, the Cosumnes Community Services District, and the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission. Admission is free.
The schedule for the evening’s event is, as follows: 6-7 p.m.: Learn about the various cultures that celebrate Lunar New Year. Visit community tables, sample traditional Lunar New Year treats, and visit our photo booth 7-9 p.m.
Sit back and enjoy performances from different cultural groups as you learn all about Lunar New Year.
The Elk Grove Community Center at District56 is at 8230 Civic Center Drive.
