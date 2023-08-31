Frank Blackwell’s life as an artist began when he drew airplanes at age 5. He sold his first picture for a penny when he was in the first grade.
Decades later, he crafted more than 200 illustrations of Space Shuttle engines for NASA before his retirement.
The Elk Grove resident told the Citizen that he never had a profound “Eureka!” moment that inspired him to become a professional artist.
“I just loved doing it,” he simply said. “I never imagined I’d get to this point. My brother was a better artist than me - he got married and quit painting, and I kept going on.”
Blackwell will have his solo show, “Through a Soldier’s Eyes,” from Sept. 2-21 at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center. The U.S. Army veteran’s vibrant paintings of subjects such as historical military vehicles, combat scenes, and landscapes will be displayed.
“I’d like to show the pride of living in America,” Blackwell said about what he hopes viewers will experience. “(It’s) an appreciation for the small things like ice cream, lying in bed at night, raising your children and seeing they’re healthy. Through God, all things are possible - that’s the main thing.”
Military imagery often appears in the Vietnam veteran’s work, including a scene of soldiers and Marines climbing up a muddy hill, and a portrait of a Red Tails fighter plane that was flown by the Tuskegee Airmen during World War 2.
Blackwell worked as an illustrator for the U.S. Department of Defense as well as aircraft manufacturer Aerojet. He recalled his days of regularly commuting from his Elk Grove home to Moffett Field in Santa Clara County.
Blackwell vividly described the beauty of aircraft.
“It’s like a piece of silk blowing in the wind or a horse’s mane flowing through the air - it’s like music, it’s like poetry,” he said. “It’s so graceful like a feather, and powerful like a buffalo.”
Blackwell told the Citizen that he also enjoys painting nature scenes such as seascapes and animals.
“Everything is beautiful to me - there’s so much beauty in this world, and to pick one subject is difficult so I paint flowers, butterflies, sunsets, sunrises, large game animals,” he said.
Early in his life, Blackwell who is a native of Steubenville, Ohio, studied at Ohio State University, and he also studied fine art at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, The University of Alaska, and the University of Colorado.
During his career, he painted billboards for clients such as Budweiser and Coca-Cola, and he noted that he’s one of the few billboard painters left in the country.
“Now it’s all computerized and it’s sad,” Blackwell said.
In the 1980s, he showcased his art in public events organized by the International Artist Group. One of his tourmates was Placerville artist Thomas Kinkade who later became renowned for his paintings of cottages, small towns, and landscapes.
Blackwell mentioned people seeing his paintings and asking him if the television show star Bob Ross created them.“ I said, ‘No, I was painting before Bob Ross!’” he recalled telling them.
Blackwell continued to work for the defense department until he retired in 1998.
He concluded that he was amazed “that God blessed me” throughout his life.
“Who in the world would have thought that a little country boy drawing little stick planes would end up painting pictures for NASA, and work for the Pentagon?” Blackwell said. “Whoever in the world will tell me there is no God?”
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
