“Eclectic” is an understatement for describing Vic Bicomong’s body of art.
He’s constantly experimenting with diverse styles in his paintings that range from wildly abstract shapes to a simple portrait of his nephew dressed as a cowboy on horseback.
“I want to do everything – still life, abstract,” he said. “Whatever I can think of, I have no preference.”
During his Citizen interview, Bicomong used his tablet computer’s camera to show his paintings that dot almost every blank spot in his Elk Grove home studio’s walls. There were paintings of landscapes, animals, a Filipino market merchant, and a crowded jeepney or Filipino minibus that he jokingly called, “my ride.”
He showed an abstract piece that he called, “string art,” which has colorful, painted shapes that are bordered by threads attached to the canvas.
Bicomong recalled when his artwork was displayed at a gallery in Midtown Sacramento.
“People were walking into there, looking at my paintings, and then asked the curator, ‘Who are the artists’?” he said. “(The curator) said, ‘There’s only one.’’”
Bicomong will have his solo show, “The Eclectic Artist” at the Foyer Gallery in the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center this month.
He is retired from working for the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years, and he last worked as a supervisor for the Elk Grove post office at Williamson Drive. The self-taught artist noted that he did not become an active artist until later in his life. He said that he doesn’t want to feel like he’s trying to catch up in his work as an artist.
“I don’t want to have this mentality, ‘You’re old now, give it up already,’” he said. “Whatever happens, I’ll keep painting. Getting a complement for my paintings is good enough for me.”
Although he could draw and paint well when he was growing up in the Philippines, he said that he was more interested in dancing.
“I figured I could get more attention doing that,” he said about his club dancing days. “My only regret is that I didn’t paint much younger.”
Bicomong joined the U.S. Air Force just a few months after his family immigrated to the United States in 1978. After being discharged as a sergeant, he started working for the postal service in a career that began in Santa Rosa and later moved him to Boston before he returned to work in the Sacramento region.
During the late 1980s, a drunk driver struck him while he was helping a person on the side of a freeway in San Francisco, according to a SF Gate story on Bicomong.
While recovering, he was commissioned to paint a mural in the break room at his workplace in a Vallejo post office. He chose to paint a giant bald eagle that overlooks Bay Area landmarks like the Bay Bridge and his co-workers. Bicomong also added celebrities like comedian Bill Cosby and fashion model Cindy Crawford. As an inside joke, he painted a portrait of a dog that bit one of his co-workers twice.
His mural was erased after the post office building was demolished more than five years ago.
Later in his life, Bicomong got another break when he delivered mail in Midtown Sacramento and the owner of the now-closed Red Dot Gallery invited him to submit his artwork for display. He also had his work shown at salons, boutiques, and a Starbucks shop in Midtown, he said.
Bicomong recently jumped at the chance to have a solo show at a gallery in his hometown of Elk Grove. He announced on his Facebook page that his painting of the crowded Filipino bus won first place in the art show at the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival on Aug. 27.
“God gave me this talent and he might get mad at me if I don’t show it,” he said, before laughing.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center will host a reception for “The Eclectic Artist” and their surreal art show from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Both shows’ artwork will be displayed through Sept. 22. This venue is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road
