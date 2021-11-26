The Soroptimist International of Elk Grove will be presenting the Dream It, Be It, Career Support for Girls program in a fun-filled and informative four-day workshop series on Jan. 8, 22, 29, and Feb. 5.
Each session lasts from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Grove Teen Center located inside the Wackford Community Center, 9014 Bruceville Road.
The workshop emphasizes topics such as goal setting, overcoming obstacles, moving forward after setbacks, and career opportunities. Participants will hear from professional role models, and will be provided career education and resources to live their dream.
This workshop is open to high school students in or near the Elk Grove Unified School District. The cost for all four days is only $10, and includes a morning snack, lunch, a T-shirt and all of the workshop materials.
To register online, visit www.YourCSD.com/OnlineReg, and search for “Activity #27568.” For further information, contact SoroptimistofElkGrove@gmail.com. Space is limited.
