Dementia patients and their caregivers now have an option on Friday mornings to get out and enjoy time with horses thanks to the Silver Stable Society, an equine-assisted recreation experience for people living with dementia and their care teams.
This new venture piggybacks on Project R.I.D.E., an Elk Grove nonprofit that has provided therapeutic horseback riding for students with special needs for the past 41 years.
The Silver Stable Society program will operate weekly in the late mornings and will include socialization, arts and crafts, music, and plenty of hands-on equine experiences like brushing, petting and bathing.
Caregivers and family members are welcome to interact with the elders in a new and deeply engaging way, reawakening fond memories of animals and farm life that many older people still cherish.
“We want to create a space where we can honor their life stories and provide them with an experience that can reconnect them to society, to their families”, said staffer Marisa DeSalles in a press statement. “Dementia is a journey that can rob people of their connections, and in some special way, animals like horses can help reconnect those strands – and the experience stays with them after they return to their care environments. It’s like a little piece of home. We forget that there was a time before mass communication and electronics, when people had authentic experiences with nature, with animals, with each other. Even if it’s just for a few hours a week, we want to bring back that time.”
Project R.I.D.E. was founded by an adaptive physical education teacher at Elk Grove’s Jessie Baker School in 1979 on the premise that riding horses would have therapeutic benefits to their students, all of whom have developmental delays or diagnoses like autism, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome. Serving in excess of 500 riders a year, this organization uses trained volunteers and carefully selected horses to provide a safe experience that is educational, recreational and therapeutic.
Free of charge to participants, the opportunity stems from the Sacramento County Transient Occupancy Tax Grant, which seeks to return revenue to nonprofits improving the quality of life in our community. Several organizations from Elk Grove were included in the 68 winning projects, including the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove, Elk Grove Food Bank Services, and Uplift People of Elk Grove. The award to Project R.I.D.E. Inc. will allow the program to operate without fees to participants for one year.
For more information on Project R.I.D.E. or the Silver Stable Society program, call the nonprofit at (916) 685-7433 or visit www.ProjectRIDE.org. Project R.I.D.E.’s arena is at 8840 Southside Ave.
