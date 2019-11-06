Community members are invited to donate toys and other Christmas gifts for children from families in need, as part of the 24th annual Toy Project. The Elk Grove Police Department and the Cosumnes Fire Department are partnering with the Salvation Army on this effort.
As per Toy Project tradition, Elk Grove police officers and Cosumnes firefighters will deliver wrapped gifts to recipients across Elk Grove next month. There are also plans to deliver a box of food to each family.
The public can donate new and unwrapped toys, games, or stuffed animals to stations across the city. Here are the locations: every Cosumnes fire station, Elk Grove police station (8400 Laguna Palms Way), Senior Center of Elk Grove (8830 Sharkey Ave.), Les Schwab Tires (8410 Elk Grove Blvd.), Dentistry by Design (9381 East Stockton Blvd.), Enterprise Rent-A-Car (8420 Elk Grove Blvd.), Sunshine Swim and Fitness Center (9360 Elk Grove-Florin Road), Dreaming Dog Brewery (2501 West Taron Court), California Northstate University (9700 West Taron Drive), Driven Insurance (8126 Sheldon Road), Maita Chevrolet (9650 Auto Center Drive), Realty Roundup (9401 East Stockton Blvd.), Best Buy (9131 West Stockton Blvd.), Retro Styling Studio (9792 Bruceville Road), and Tilted Mash Brewing (9175 Union Park Way).
For more information on the Toy Project, contact the Elk Grove police’s crime prevention staff at (916) 478-8122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.