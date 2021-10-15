After a two-year absence, Supreme Pro Wrestling is back and will host their annual Halloween show, “Ghouls, Frights, and Wrestling Tights” at Elk Grove’s Soccer World arena at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Supreme Pro Wrestling is an independent professional wrestling promotion based in the Sacramento area. The SPW Halloween show has been a yearly staple for SPW since 2001, according to Joshua Littell, also known as “Sir Samurai” the name he wrestles under.
The show features a costume battle royale in which the wrestlers dress as other wrestlers. At the last Halloween show to date, held in 2019, two rings were set up for the costume battle royale.
Another tradition for the event is a costume contest for the fans with a variety of prizes for anybody who wins. For this year, one prize will be tickets to WWE Raw. The show will be held at the Golden One Center the following evening, Oct. 18.
Littell offers a training ground for those wanting to become professional wrestlers.
““About half of the (Sunday) roster came up in the SPW training academy, which is our school,” he said. “We currently have two wrestlers and a ref in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). The rest are from other schools in the area. Basically, once you make your debut you take whatever bookings you can find.”
Littell says many of the guys appearing Sunday travel quite a bit appearing in independent cards throughout the western states.
“We have a few that hope to make it to the ‘big leagues’ at some point,” Littell said. “My tag team partner, Mayra, has only been on shows for less than a year but has already wrestled in a variety of states. Others are just happy to wrestle a couple times a month.”
Some of the men who had their start with Littell and are now in the WWE are Shotzi Blackheart and Timothy Thatcher. AEW, another major wrestling organization, has signed SPW alum, Will Hobbs.
On Sunday, Littell promises a good show for everyone.
“This year, the hardcore match will see the SPW tag team champions, the Honor Society, defend the belts in an open challenge street fight,” Littell said.
Since returning to Soccer World back in August, SPW hosted two events at Soccer World. Previously, the last match was on March 15, 2020, prior to the pandemic.
Littell said SPW was shut down from March 2020 to August 2021, although some of the talent traveled elsewhere during that time to take part in matches and keep their wrestling career afloat.
“April 2020 was supposed to be our 20th anniversary show, marking 20 years of having run at least one show a month every single month,” Littell said. “That streak ended and we shut down.”
Littell said that the main event of that show was supposed to feature the champion, Drake Frost, defending his belt against “the heart and soul of SPW,” Scott Robertson. That match will finally take place on Sunday at the Halloween show.
A change that been had made during the pandemic was that the “Extreme” champion, Airon Skye, who was champion at the time, had since left the wrestling business, and thus his title was vacated. A new champion will be crowned when “NorCal veteran” Jeckles, Truex, D-Rogue, and Elk Grove’s own Midas Kreed all “battle it out to see who will be the next to carry the title,” Littell said.
The SPW Halloween show will take place at 5 p. m. on Oct. 17 at Soccer World, located at 9756 Kent St. Tickets are $10-15. For information on ticket purchases and Supreme Pro Wrestling, visit www.facebook.com/SupremeProWrestling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.