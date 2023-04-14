Supreme Pro Wrestling will host their 23rd annual anniversary show at Soccer World at 5 p.m. on April 16, dubbed, “One Supreme Night.”
In addition to this event, Soccer World will host SPW’s first expo from 2-4 p.m. prior to the beginning of the show. The expo will be a mini convention with vendors selling comic books, toys and a variety of goodies, along with wrestlers selling their merchandise, said Joshua Littell, also known as “Sir Samurai.”
During the time of the expo, the event will feature a battle royal to honor the late Virgil Flynn III, a wrestler who passed away in 2018.
Littell said that SPW had started in 2000, as it was known as “Sacramento Pro Wrestling.” Ever since SPW’s inception, the April show has always been their big show.
“This is going to be our biggest show we’ve ever had, our biggest event we’ve ever had,” wrestler Scoot Robertson said. “We’re doing stuff we have never done before. We have our first-ever wrestling expo which we’re calling, ‘One Supreme Expo.’”
Another change that was made for this year’s show is that this will be moved into the main field at the venue. SPW’s shows often take place in a smaller field at the venue. Robertson said the reason is because at 2022’s anniversary show, it was the highest attendance SPW had. There were approximately 450 people at that show, Robertson said.
“We learned our lesson last year,” Robertson said. “We drew so many more people than we expected. We ran out of chairs, and we legitimately ran out of space in the building. So that’s why we decided this year we had to move it to the big field to have more space for attendees.”
Drake Frost, a wrestler for SPW, said that because of the previous year’s overwhelming attendance, they wanted to make this year’s show more special by adding the expo and moving it to the big field as part of the anniversary show.
The first SPW show that was held at Soccer World was in the big field, Littell said, which was for a lucha libre (Mexican wrestling) show in 2018. Months afterward, SPW secured the venue and moved their shows to the smaller field.
This year’s show will feature some special guests on the card. One example is Brian Cage of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, who will participate in a four-way ladder match against Just Zack, Daniel Torch, and SPW Extreme Champion Guapo Lupe. This show will also feature Major League Wrestling stars Juicy Finau and Jacob Fatu.
Another special guest at this show will be former Impact Wrestling star Adam Thornstowe, who will take on SPW’s Patrick Fitzpatrick in singles competition, Littell said.
“This show is our biggest event of the year, our Wrestlemania, and we are going to pull out all the stops to make sure it delivers in every way,” Littell said.
SPW’s “One Supreme Night” will take place at 5 p.m. at Soccer World, located at 9756 Kent St. Tickets at $10-15. “One Supreme Expo” will take place from 2- 4 p.m. at the same venue.
