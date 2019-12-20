Nearly a dozen guests sat down and watched a cluttered nursery quickly burst into flames.
Items like a blanket, a cowboy hat, and a Betty Boop pillow caught fire within a few minutes. The inferno grew to the point where nothing was visible except the flames. Firefighters describe this highly dangerous situation as a “flashover.”
However, all of the guests were safe from the hazardous heat and toxic smoke.
The nursery fire was a video that was shot with a 360-degree camera so that viewers can see the burning room in every direction. The guests wore headsets with lens that were large enough to cover their eyes so that they would see nothing but the video.
“This is something that we do not want to see – if we see that, we usually get out of the building,” Cosumnes Firefighter Justin Quarisa said about a flashover fire situation. “For us to see (a close-up view) at that point is phenomenal.”
The guests experienced this “virtual reality” technology in a classroom at the Cosumnes Fire Department’s Schulze Fire Training Center in Elk Grove. The department’s staff on Dec. 12 invited journalists, photographers, and other guests to learn about the new technology that can be used to train firefighters.
“We just scratched the surface with the fire side,” Cosumnes Battalion Chief Rick Clarke told the guests. “(There are) some endless and unforeseen places that we can take this.”
Guests included Dr. Kevin Mackey, a local emergency medical physician. He imagined that the technology could also be used to train emergency responders on scenarios such as a bus accident or a train derailment.
“My brain is just going a thousand miles an hour just thinking of it,” Mackey said.
Cosumnes Fire Capt. Kirk McKinzie told the Citizen that Cosumnes Fire is the first fire department to use synchronized virtual reality videos of real world fires. He noted that the featured fires reached temperatures of up to 1,800 degrees.
The fire department started researching for this virtual reality project in 2017 after they received a $5,000 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
Cosumnes Fire staff later collaborated with the British tech firm RiVR to produce several virtual reality videos for training firefighters. These videos include close-up views of a fire in a burning house, and a growing fire in a shipping container at the fire training center.
The fire department also received donations of 24 virtual reality headsets by Pico and six cameras made by the digital video giant GoPro.
Earlier this year, Cosumnes Fire released a 360-degree video of a fire engine traveling on Elk Grove’s streets. The public was invited to view this video on smartphones.
During the Dec. 12 showcase, the guests were also given a taste of real-life firefighting training. They were invited to wear protective firefighter suits and sit in a shipping container where a small furnace fire quickly grew. Cosumnes Special Operations Capt. Mani Bouslaugh showed how thick smoke can make a large fire invisible to the eye. He also demonstrated how flames can quickly travel high in the air toward a source of ventilated air.
The Cosumnes Fire Department’s academy recruits experience the same training simulation. Clarke emphasized that the new virtual reality equipment can help trainees prepare for intense firefighting training.
“It’s never going to replace hands-on training,” he said. “If I can get their understanding level to a place where their understanding is so strong of the theory and the process before they get into that smoke-filled environment then they are way better off.”
The battalion chief said that he hopes that virtual reality technology will also be used for emergency medical training, fire investigations, and community education.
“I hope it continues down the path of community outreach,” Clarke said. “(It can) put them in a better understanding of what the fire department does for them.”
