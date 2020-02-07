A crew removed trees along Old Town Elk Grove’s Railroad Street on Feb. 3. They are preparing for a construction project that will add parking spaces, sidewalks, and landscaping for the city’s Railroad Street renovation. The city plans to bring 85 new trees to the area that includes the Old Town Plaza. D&S Development plans to restore historic buildings (pictured) at Railroad Street as part of a mixed-used project that includes restaurants and an apartment complex.
