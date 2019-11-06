Service organizations such as the Elk Grove Lions Club provide much needed support for local citizens and for citizens around the world. These efforts are the result of networks of caring individuals outside the clubs that donate time and treasure to make a difference.
The Elk Grove Lions Club honored such individuals at their Oct. 28 meeting, praising the efforts of their organizations in assisting in the club’s mission of serving the community.
The primary international mission of Lions Clubs across the globe is support for vision. Providing glasses to individuals who don’t have access to them or can’t afford a pair is an ongoing effort. The Elk Grove Club alone estimates that they gathered 20,000 glasses or more in these efforts.
Partnerships with local organizations have made these efforts a great success. The meeting included recognition for five organizations that have helped in this effort. Crystal View Optometry of Elk Grove, Laguna Creek Optometry of Elk Grove, Sigma Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Elk Grove Optometry, and The Discovery Shop of Elk Grove were honored.
During the evening festivities, approximately 1,200 glasses were prepared for delivery to the Folsom Project for the Visually Impaired.
The Elk Grove Lions Club meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Elk Grove Senior Center located at 8830 Sharkey Ave. in Elk Grove. For more information, visit www.ElkGroveLionsFoundation.org.
