EG police chief prohibits officers from using sleeper hold
Elk Grove police officers will no longer be allowed to use the carotid control hold to restrain suspects. The city’s police chief, Tim Albright announced on June 8 that his police department updated their use-of-force policy to include that restriction.
The carotid control hold, nicknamed “The Sleeper Hold,” involves an officer wrapping an arm around a suspect’s neck to subdue him or her. This move can reduce blood flow to the suspect’s brain and make that person unconscious.
Albright said that he worked with the Chief’s Advisory Board and heard concerns from local citizens before he decided to eliminate the carotid control hold from police policy.
“We strive to provide quality service to our community, and we acknowledge the continual need to review our policies to ensure those same policies are reflective of our diverse community and our department’s mission, vision, and values,” he said in a press statement.
Last week, the Sacramento and Davis police departments also announced they prohibited officers from using the carotid control hold. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 5 called for the state’s Officer Standards and Training to stop teaching the restraining technique to law enforcement officers.
Police use-of-force methods underwent public scrutiny last month after the release of a witness video that showed a former Minneapolis officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed. He died from asphyxiation, according to an independent autopsy.
