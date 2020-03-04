There will be a golden excuse for local teenagers to raid their grandparents’ closets for groovy 60’s threads on Friday, March 20.
Such attire is encouraged at Sun Grove Church where the city of Elk Grove’s Arts Commission and the city of Elk Grove will host their musical salute to the Age of Aquarius, “Peace & Love: Musical Revue of the 60’s.” Another bonus is that admission is free for everyone under age 18.
“We’re encouraging people to come to the show dressed in 60’s clothes whether it’s go-go boots or miniskirts, or tie-dye and jeans,” said organizer and Arts Commission Chair Nan Mahon.
She said that the show will have a time travel storyline where teenagers will go back in time to the Sixties.
An ensemble of 10 singers from across the Sacramento region will cover 20 classic songs from that decade. Peter Petty’s band will back them when they sing hits like “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Change is Going to Come,” and “Black Magic Woman.”
Singers include Gary Mendoza, Todd Morgan, Leo Bootes, Carly Rhoades, Nat Brown, and Elk Grove High School Choir singers.
Sacramento blues-rocker Mick Martin, who hosts the popular “Blues Party” show on Capitol Public Radio, will also make a special appearance.
Mahon emphasized that all of the singers are professionals.
“Nobody’s Aunt Sally is up there singing, and it’s not the kids down the street,” she said. “They’re all pros.”
The musical revue’s time warp theme follows last year’s popular revue that honored music of the 1950s.
“Why bump it up to the 60’s since there was so much great music then?” Mahon said about this year’s theme.
Previous revues showcased the history of the blues and celebrated Broadway.
Admission for adults is $10 – Mahon noted the low price for a concert.
“You can’t even go to the movies for $10,” she said.
The arts commissioner advises attendees to arrive early to get a good seat and to enjoy live music in the lobby.
Sun Grove Church is at 2285 Longport Court, Elk Grove. For “Peace & Love” tickets, visit the city of Elk Grove’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org. Admission is $10 for adults and is free for those under age 18. The concert lasts from 7-10 p.m.
