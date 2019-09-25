Returning this weekend is the three-day Greek festival, known as the Weekend in Greece Greek Culture and Food Festival, at Elk Grove’s Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church on Sept. 27-29.
This gathering attracts nearly 5,000 attendees each year, and it presents the traditions of Greece in an outdoor, communal atmosphere along with activities for children.
The festival features live, authentic, Greek dancing, Greek music, and, of course, Greek food.
Festival hours are Friday, Sept. 27 from 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The menu on tap includes the following classic Greek dishes: Dolmathes, grape leaves stuffed with rice and seasonings; Greek chicken (grilled half chicken basted with olive oil, lemon juice, and Greek oregano); Greek rice pilafi (rice seasoned with chicken stock, butter, and lemon juice); Gyros (thinly sliced beef and spices inside a pita bread topped with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce); lamb (Greek seasoned roasted sliced lamb); Pastitsio (a Greek casserole of layered macaroni, ground meat, and cheese baked with a creamy bechamel sauce); and Spanakopita (Filo dough filled with herb seasoned spinach and a blend of cheeses).
Pastries include the following: Baklava (layers of buttered filo, ground walnuts, sugar, and cinnamon topped with a honey syrup); Diples (pastry dough rolled and fried with honey and nuts); and Galatoboureko, (custard filling baked in filo with sugar syrup).
The festival also offers a mixed assortment box which includes a variety of the mentioned pastries.
The event also features cultural displays and guided tours of the Byzantine-style church. Guests get the opportunity to view the beautiful iconography inside the structure, and to learn more about Greek history and Greek Orthodox Christianity.
All food is prepared by the chefs of Saint Katherine using their own recipes and ingredients. On Friday, the festival celebrates the traditional Mediterranean diet by serving only vegetarian and seafood recipes. On Saturday and Sunday, guests have the opportunity to enjoy the full menu of traditional Greek dishes.
The festival features authentic Greek dancing, which is performed by the parishioners and their children.
Live performances of the three dance groups are: Glendi Dancers: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.; Ta Pethakia: Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.; Ta Asteria: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.
For more information on the event, call (916) 683-3443 or visit /www.WeekendInGreece.org.
St Katherine Greek Orthodox Church is located at 9165 Peets St., near Laguna Boulevard.
