Elk Grove’s Christmas tradition returns on Saturday, Nov. 30 when the Old Town Elk Grove Dickens Faire will kick off the Christmas season.
Faire customs such as the Community Christmas Tree’s lighting ceremony, holiday arts and crafts, live music, and Cosumnes firefighters rescuing poor Santa Claus from a rooftop will return.
Festivities will be held at the Old Town corridor on Elk Grove Boulevard from 2nd Avenue to School Street. The Old Town Elk Grove Foundation organizes the Dickens Faire on the Saturday after Thanksgiving when the holiday shopping season begins.
Festival co-organizer Rebecca Gordon said that she enjoys watching families enjoy themselves at the Dickens Faire after she finishes her work.
“When we get to that (festival) day, there’s not more I can do, and so I get to watch it unfold and watch families have fun,” she said.
There are plans for a two-hour-long program that begins at sundown and features performances by 2019 Elk Grove Teen Idol winner Carly Rhodes, the Cosumnes River College Chamber Singers, and the Soul Purpose Dance Company Junior.
Santa Claus will also read Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem, “The Night Before Christmas,” before the 6 p.m. lighting of the Community Christmas Tree near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Walnut Avenue.
The Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Leadership Elk Grove students are producing the lighting ceremony for the “newly improved Old Town Christmas Tree,” as the Chamber put it.
“We are very excited about the improvements that have been made,” the Old Town Foundation’s president, Angela Perry said in a press statement.
Festivalgoers will be invited to purchase a $5 Christmas light for display on the Old Town Christmas Tree – each light can be dedicated to a loved one, Gordon said.
She noted that other Dickens Faire attractions include food trucks, free crafts and face-painting for children, breakfast with Santa Claus at the Brick House Restaurant, and bed races where teams will race wheeled beds down a street. Gordon mentioned there will also be up to 10 actors who will interact with festivalgoers all day long.
The School of Rock, a hip music school in Old Town, plans to have an open house along with a concert featuring their students, Gordon said.
Families are advised to arrive at the Dickens Faire at 11 a.m. sharp. That’s when Santa Claus will find himself marooned on the roof of the Elk Grove Lock and Safe store.
As per tradition, Cosumnes firefighters will arrive to save the day, but they’ll need advice from nearby children on how to rescue Jolly St. Nick. Kids at past Dickens Faires successfully discouraged fire crews from having him jump into their open arms or into a kiddie pool. The firefighters need to be reminded they actually have a ladder truck they can use.
For a schedule of the Old Town Elk Grove Dickens Faire, visit https://www.DickensStreetFaire.com.
Parade of Lights moved to new holiday festival
The Dickens Faire’s organizers decided to not have the Parade of Lights this year, due to concerns over street safety and crowd sizes in Old Town. This evening parade will instead be held during the IllumiNATION Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the city’s new District56 center at Civic Center Drive.
The Elk Grove Community Council, a nonprofit founded by former Elk Grove mayor Gary Davis, announced in May they would organize the Parade of Lights. They are collaborating with the city of Elk Grove to promote the IllumiNATION Holiday Festival.
