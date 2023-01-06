The Sheldon area’s old watering hole, the Y-Not Club, will make its return within the next three months.
Known among locals as an institution, this legendary bar has been known by several names, including its most recent name, The Wrangler.
The building, which has a history that extends back many decades, is currently in escrow and is expected to soon be under its new ownership.
Seeking this property at 8945 Grant Line Road are Elk Grove natives David Smith and his wife, Jamie Dougherty, who have owned Old Town Pizza on Elk Grove-Florin Road for the past 10 years, and Pizzasaurus Rex in Midtown Sacramento for the past two years.
David told the Citizen that preparing the old Y-Not Club building for its opening will require minimal work, and that the public can anticipate this business’s operations to begin by at least April.
“There’s not a lot that needs to be done,” he said. “Eventually, we want to improve some interior area and expand the outdoor space, make that a little bit more inviting, and expand some of the beer and wine options. We’ll keep up the live entertainment: dancing, karaoke, all that sort of stuff that made that place special.”
While the couple plans to keep the authentic feel of the old Y-Not within the building’s interior, they plan to create a beer garden atmosphere in their outdoor space.
David noted that it was his idea to purchase the old Y-Not Club building and reopen this popular neighborhood bar, which was last co-owned by Elk Grove attorney David Cava.
“The opportunity came available, and I was like, ‘Why not give it the old college try?’” he said.
Jamie added that before she and her husband pursued purchasing the Y-Not Club building, she had pondered what would happen with the property.
“Since the shutdown (last year), we’ve kind of been like, ‘Who is going to take over The Wrangler?’ You know, we grew up going there.”
Jamie admitted that she was not initially supportive of her husband’s desire to purchase the old Y-Not Club property, but that she eventually changed her mind due to his enthusiasm about reopening the bar. She stressed the importance of keeping the general approach and ambience of the bar as people remember it.
“If you change it modern, why did we buy it?” she asked.
Also in the works for David and Jamie is another business endeavor: reopening a renowned restaurant and bar space in an Old Town Elk Grove building they renovated.
That structure was for many years occupied by the Elk Grove Brewery and Restaurant, and was last the site of Lola’s Lounge.
Jamie mentioned that both she and David are very sentimental about this late 19th century building.
“When that building went up for (sale), Dave was adamant about buying it, because we’ve loved that building since we grew up,” she said. “We would go to the Elk Grove Brewery. We learned to drink there. We turned 21 going there.”
Within this newly renovated building, David and Jamie will open their business, Prost Beer Hall. The restaurant, they noted, will be a German-inspired beer hall that will offer beer, wine and classic cocktails, as well as a food menu.
David mentioned that preparing the building for its opening has been a lengthy project.
“We’ve been working on it since pre-COVID(-19),” he said. “We closed on the building in December of 2019.
“When we took over the space, we wanted to get the building back to the original condition as much as possible. The floors are the original hardwood floors installed back in like the 1890s or whatever. We took off a lot of the drywall to expose a lot of the original brick. We uncovered a window.”
With construction on that building about to be concluded, David said that Prost Beer Hall will hold its soft opening within the next 30 days, and that a grand opening celebration for that business will eventually be announced.
