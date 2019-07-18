A juvenile suspect on July 10 called an Elk Grove church and threatened to “shoot up the church,” Elk Grove police reported.
Police and FBI investigators later traced the call to a Fairfield resident and they determined that the threat was not credible.
No charges were filed against the suspect.
“There is additional information regarding the juvenile that we are not releasing and the reason for not pursuing charges at either the state or federal levels,” police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said. “We thank you for your trust and understanding.”
The caller reportedly telephoned the Elk Grove United Methodist Church in Old Town. Church staff immediately contacted the Elk Grove police, Jimenez reported.
“The Elk Grove Police Department takes threats to life seriously and will investigate them to the fullest,” he said in a press statement.
Authorities increased patrols of the church area and they installed a surveillance camera trailer outside the church property.
Elk Grove United’s lead pastor, Matthew Pearson could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
