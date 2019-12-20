The Elk Grove police rescued a stray kitten that was stuck in a vehicle’s engine area during the evening of Dec. 15. Officers were notified about the aspiring auto mechanic that needed help at the parking lot of Walmart’s Bruceville Road store. The cat, they named ‘Donut,’ hid on a spare tire underneath the vehicle. Two officers reportedly corralled the kitten to safety, and they later took the feline to the city’s animal shelter. Readers who are interested in adopting Donut can call (916) 687-3042 or visit the animal shelter at 9150 Union Park Way.
