A GoFundMe campaign that was created on behalf of the Tui’ile’ila children of Elk Grove, surpassed the $10,000 goal in fewer than 10 days.
These children tragically lost both of their parents in 2019, including their father on Dec. 7. Their mother passed away in February.
Any money raised in the campaign will be used to support their living expenses, education and day to day costs.
According to the GoFundMe page, on Feb. 18, the Tui’ile’ila children lost their mother, Ana Fakalelu Tui’ile’ila who is described as “a loving wife and hard-working mother to seven beautiful children who were her entire world. She was the type of person who always took care of others before herself.”
Tragedy struck again on Dec. 7, with the loss of their father. In describing him, the GoFundMe states: “John ‘Sione’ Tui’ile’ila was a devoted husband and proud father who loved his children with every fiber of his body. There was no place he would rather have been then watching his children play their sports.”
The Tui’ile’ila children; Lanton Jr (Tony), Ofa Jr, Pole Jr (Sione), Maamaloa, Losaline Jr, Brian Jr, and Toetu’u Jr. are touched by the generosity of any donation, prayer, story or message.
The GoFundMe page has been created to help support the children John and Ana Tui’ile’ila loved so dearly and the future needs they may have with living expenses, education and miscellaneous day to day costs.
Family and friends left messages of hope and prayers, stating their love for the family. The children have played sports, including football for Elk Grove High School.
Donations are also being accepted through the Elk Grove Quarterback Club Venmo account (@EGHERDPRIDE).
Members of the Tui’ile’ila could not be contacted for this story, as of press time.
The link for the GoFundMe is as follows: https://www.gofundme.com/f/coming-together-for-the-tuiileila-children.
