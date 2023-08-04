A grand opening ceremony was held July 27 for Oasis Community Park’s $2.5 million recreation center. This 4,300 square-foot facility sits at the east corner of the 20-acre park in Elk Grove’s developing Laguna Ridge area.
The small recreation center features a Tiny Tot preschool classroom, a kitchen, and a room that can be rented for parties or other gatherings.
“This space will encourage more gatherings and celebrations in our future,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said at the ceremony.
This recreation center and surrounding park are owned and maintained by the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) and their development and design were funded by the city of Elk Grove.
“We have a growing community in general, and (the recreation center) will be able to provide different classes in this area,” CSD General Manager Phil Lewis told the Citizen. “To see this come to fruition is pretty exciting.”
Local resident P.H. Lam and his wife, Tiffany visited the center to see if its preschool is the right fit for their daughter Rainey who went straight to a table covered with toy blocks. Lam said that Elk Grove needs more rental spaces, and he mentioned the closure of the large Falls Event Center.
“We have 170,000 residents and we barely have spaces for people to rent,” he said. “We have good schools and a lot of kids, and I think these places are needed for communities like this - you have (102) parks and then you only have two or three (rental) facilities; there’s a gap.”
The CSD operates six rental spaces in Elk Grove.
Parent Dina Lewis visited the preschool with her son and said that they’re moving into the local neighborhood. She was impressed to have a nearby preschool.
“It’s exciting to have this be within walking distance,” Dina Lewis said.
Oasis Community Park’s recreation center is the park project’s second phase; the next phase is a playground that will be built outside the facility. Paul Mewton, the CSD’s engineering, development, and construction director, said that his staff hosted community outreach sessions that drew 50 people when they designed the park in 2015. He noted that Oasis has Elk Grove’s first lighted basketball court, and he added the park also has lighted pickleball courts.
Mewton told the Citizen that the recreation center’s exterior design has a “Rat Pack era” aesthetic.
“This building is aesthetically reminiscent of the modernist houses that you’d see in Palm Springs,” he said while explaining how the design fits the park’s “oasis” theme.
Elk Grove City Council Member Rod Brewer toured the recreation center and mentioned to the Citizen that the Tiny Tot center reminds him of his kindergarten classroom. The facility was one of the final projects that he approved while he was a CSD director.
“This is a great facility for this neighborhood - a lot of families live by this park; there are a lot of single-family homes,” Brewer said. “You see families coming in and taking a walk around.”
Park features Oakland artist’s elaborate ‘Four Friends’ sculptures
Sitting or laying outside the recreation are four, 10-foot tall metal figures that are cut in geometric shapes and adorned with bright colors.
“Four Friends” was created by Oakland artist Martin Webb who was selected by the city’s arts commission to install his art between the park and the preschool.
Following Elk Grove City Council approval, this $74,000 set of sculptures was in the works for nearly five years and installed last year. Webb also has work accepted into Sacramento’s Crocker Art Museum and the collections of the cities of Walnut Creek, Santa Rosa, and Hayward. He explained his concept of “Four Friends” to the crowd at Oasis Recreation Center’s opening. The artist said that he thought about how people relax at a park and how an “oasis” impacts visitors.
“An oasis (is) a relaxing respite where you can rejuvenate yourself and escape from the trials of life,” Webb said.
The Oasis Recreation Center is at 8015 Poppy Ridge Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.