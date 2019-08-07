Do you know an Elk Grove resident who should be honored for his or her contributions to our community? A 64-year-old Elk Grove tradition is returning this month when nominations are being accepted for the 2019 Elk Grove Citizen of the Year.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. The honoree will be announced next month and an awards banquet will be held on Nov. 4. Proceeds from that dinner will benefit the Elk Grove Citizen of the Year scholarship.
A nominee must be a current Elk Grove resident and must be living at the time of the nomination. You can nominate either an individual or a couple. Current political candidates cannot be nominated.
Nominations forms can be accessed by visiting the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce’s website, www.ElkGroveCA.com or by visiting their office at 9401 East Stockton Blvd., Suite 125. A form must also include a signed letter of recommendation that details the nominee’s accomplishments that impacted Elk Grove as well as any club or service experiences.
For more information on nominating an Elk Grove Citizen of the Year, call the Chamber at (916) 691-3760.
