The Elk Grove police encourage residents to meet their neighbors and learn more about crime issues in their neighborhoods during the National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
This annual event promotes neighborhood watch groups and gives residents an opportunity to meet local law enforcement officers and firefighters as well as city officials. Elk Grove police officers, Cosumnes firefighters, and Elk Grove City Council members are expected to visit local parties that night.
For more information about National Night Out, visit its official website at https://natw.org.
