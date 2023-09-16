ELK GROVE, CA (MPG) - The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival brought the community together on Sept. 9 to celebrate the city’s diversity of heritages. The festival featured two performance stages, an art show, kids crafts, a mural project, and more than 90 vendors.
The day at the District56 civic center began with a parasol parade including Chinese lion dancers, Japanese taiko drummers and local multi-instrumentalist Neil Nayyar playing the national anthem. The many other groups set to perform throughout the day included Sinagtala Filipino Theatre & Performing Arts Association, Sacramento Pow Wow Dance Group, Hmong-American group HaumXeeb Band, and traditional dancers Nostalgias de México.
The festival showcased six murals organized as part of the ARTners nonprofit’s ARTgrove program. One of the murals, by PinkStreetArt, was a tribute to Maui after devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island destroyed a historic town and killed at least 115 people. The piece showed a hula dancer on a beach. Another mural, depicting a rabbit silhouetted by a full moon, referenced the Chinese Moon Festival, a harvest celebration that will happen near the end of September.
Though the festival marked the end of a month of diversity-based events in Elk Grove, there is one more opportunity for a civic-minded Elk Grovian to engage with the city’s range of cultures. The city’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission is looking for a new member, who would “play a vital role in advocating for equity, accessibility, safety, and inclusivity in our government and community.” Learn more about the opening at bit.ly/3sFZGgJ (case sensitive). The application deadline is Sept. 20.
