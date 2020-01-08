It’s been said that all good things must come to an end. When looking at film franchises, sometimes you see a lot of films continue, but after a while, there comes a time when it should come to an end.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is the third film of the most recent trilogy of the “Star Wars” franchise and it’s the ninth film overall in the main series, not counting spin-offs like “Rogue One” or “Solo.” It follows the events of 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and 2017’s “The Last Jedi.”
There is no denying that “Star Wars” is a cultural hit; more than 40 years since the first film came out, it’s still talked about and has a lot of fans. It has such a strong fan-base that a backlash occurred around the time “The Last Jedi” came out.
What does this say about the new film? Well, the film improves on a lot of things and also does the best that it can on certain things. One thing that’s obvious is the loss of Carrie Fisher in 2016. She is featured in this film through the use of unused footage from the previous film. The filmmakers did what they could to implement her into this film. While some of the repurposed footage was obvious, they did a decent job at trying to hide it.
Some aspects of the story work, and others are done in a way to appease the angry fanboys who were a part of the previous film’s backlash. Some revelations work to a point, and other aspects just seem a bit far-fetched. The same could be said about the characterization, especially with the growth of a couple of the main characters of the film.
The performances from some of the actors are good, as well as some of the special effects used in battle sequences, and also some characters. The CGI isn’t as dodgy as the ones from the prequels, but it’s hard to compare current technology to the technology of the early-to-mid-2000s or even late 1990s when talking about “The Phantom Menace,” whose effects don’t hold up as much.
If one were to just go in and just watch a movie, then fun can be had. It was a nice send-off to the franchise as a whole. It may not have had as good of a send-off as “Return of the Jedi” did 36 years ago, but it ended the series on a decent note.
