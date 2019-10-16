The Citizen’s Steve Crowley captured more moments of the 25th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival than we could fit in our Oct. 11 issue. Here are his shots of crowd pleasers at the Elk Grove Regional Park where visitors enjoyed BMX shows, the traditional Pumpkin Regatta, and the Cosumnes Fire Department’s new “pumpkin drop,” where firefighters dropped pumpkins from a high tower. Elk Grove’s autumn season officially began during the festival weekend of Oct. 5-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.