The city of Elk Grove last year renovated the Old Town Plaza to attract more shoppers to the Old Town stretch of Elk Grove Boulevard. On April 9, a monthly arts and crafts fair will debut there.
The Americana Vintage Market will be a gathering of artisans and vendors that will be held on the second Saturday of every month. At least 50 booths that offer vintage and handmade goods will be set up at the first market in April.
Elias Rieland, an Elk Grove native and the owner of the Americana Vintage Fair online shop, helped organize the new market in his hometown.
“My main slogan is that differences are what make communities, and we need you,” he told the Citizen. “This is bringing life back to this area of Elk Grove that used to be the center of business 100 years ago. It’s been rewarding growing up here and bringing that community aspect back, and to share that with other young people.”
This event was organized by the Elk Grove city staff and the River City Marketplace, which specializes in “pop-up markets” across the Sacramento region. River City also organizes fairs at popular venues like the R Street Market in Midtown Sacramento and Drake’s The Barn in West Sacramento. Last December, they held the popular Polar Express Vintage Market at the Old Town Plaza.
“With events making a comeback, this will be a fantastic addition to the happenings at the (Old Town Plaza),” said Jodie Moreno, the city of Elk Grove’s community events and special projects coordinator. “We hope residents continue to enjoy the newly renovated plaza and make it a gathering spot for their families every month.”
Rieland said there will be food trucks and live music at the upcoming fair in Elk Grove. He noted that its location is also within walking distance of the Dust Bowl Brewing Company’s taphouse on Railroad Street.
During his interview, Rieland said that he got involved in the vintage market world during the COVID-19 pandemic after a job opportunity fell through. He recalled that he started repurposing furniture and he started a blog that documented his work. Rieland then began selling his products and he also became involved in the vintage houseware market.
As for what to anticipate at a pop-up crafts market, he described it as a place “where creatives and communities connect.”
He added, “You can expect talented makers, creatives, and small businesses in one enjoyable and memorable atmosphere.”
The Americana Vintage Market will be held on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad St. Plans are to have this market there every second Saturday of the month until December. For more information on this market, visit the River City Marketplace’s website at www.RiverCityMarketplace916.com.
