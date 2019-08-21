The Elk Grove school board on Aug. 13 voted to name Samuel Jackman Middle School’s gymnasium after Carrie Ladd, a former physical education teacher. She worked at the school for 26 years before she ended her battle with cancer last year.
Ladd’s colleagues, friends, and relatives asked the school board to name the Sacramento school’s gymnasium in her memory. More than 600 people signed the petition to support the name change, the district staff reported. School Board President Chet Madison knew Ladd for several years and described her as one of the “finest human beings I’ve ever met.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.