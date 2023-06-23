A facility that’s designed to be a one-stop shop for mental health services and community assistance opened in Elk Grove this spring.
The Community Outreach Recovery Empowerment (CORE) space has a wellness center where adults can access community resources and mental wellness activities such as group support discussions on anger management, life management, and overcoming addiction. Upstairs is a facility for mental health outpatient services.
Manuel Lomeli, a CORE staff member, told the Citizen about diverse experiences from working at the wellness center where clients often have personal troubles, such as housing.
“Any day can be different – one day I can get a notice that someone is getting evicted, and on another day, a client has fixed income (issues),” Lomeli said. “Sometimes they just need someone to speak to.”
Elk Grove’s CORE center is housed in the Banner Bank building at 9340 East Stockton Blvd. This facility is operated by the Rancho Cordova-based nonprofit Turning Point Community Programs, and is funded by Prop 63 dollars and Sacramento County’s behavioral health services department.
This facility is among 11 CORE centers across the Sacramento region, and Turning Point operates the centers in Elk Grove, Natomas, and North Highlands. The county invested $39 million in the centers this fiscal year and spent up to $3.7 million per site, county spokesperson Samantha Mott told the Citizen.
Kelli Weaver, the county’s behavioral health deputy director, said that each CORE outpatient site can serve up to 700 people and her staff anticipates they can serve up to 600 people in each community wellness center. She noted the interest in opening a CORE center in Elk Grove.
“Over the years, the county has had an access line for mental health services, and we got a number of requests from the Elk Grove area,” Weaver said.
Al Rowlett, a former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee, is Turning Point’s chief executive officer.
“(The Elk Grove center) has the ability to do things with other organizations that are working to ameliorate mental health challenges and problems, and issues with stigma, housing, and homelessness,” he said. “We want to be one of the flagship organizations in the city of Elk Grove.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen attended the Elk Grove center’s grand opening last month.
“This partnership is welcome in Elk Grove as we know the data shows the importance of mental health services for our most vulnerable communities,” she said about the partnership between the county and Turning Point.
In addition to the wellness center, the Elk Grove facility also has an outpatient support program for those suffering with mental health challenges. Program Director Kristina Hieb said that clients’ issues included Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia. Her staff’s services include medication management, psychosocial therapy, and case management. The Elk Grove center also has two doctors, two psychiatrists, and a nurse practitioner, Hieb said.
Rowlett noted how the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent social isolation affected many people.
“Because of the isolation, people are experiencing the symptoms of depression,” he said. “Human beings are not designed to spend all of their time on social media and video games – we should be engaging other human beings but, unfortunately, what the pandemic did was that it restricted how we engage one another. Now that the world has opened back up, we see the ramifications of that.”
Rowlett mentioned the CORE centers also hire people who experienced mental health issues. He shared one of his favorite success stories and told about a client who was a homeless veteran who lived at Sacramento’s Discovery Park. His mental health crisis was impacted by the death of his wife.
“He ultimately got into an outpatient program like this, got housed,” Rowlett recalled. “He had a stroke and was incapacitated for 90 days. The program helped him keep his housing, and now he speaks to leaders of this state about the importance of mental health.”
CORE center staff member shares his mental health challenges, triumphs
Lomeli works at the Elk Grove center as a liaison between its outpatient program and wellness center. He has been with Turning Point for six years, and he worked as a case manager and housing specialist for them.
During his interview, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran told the Citizen about his mental health issues that arose from childhood trauma, grief over the suicides of his friends, and suffering an addiction to prescription painkillers. He also spoke about how he underwent therapy and improved his life.
Lomeli recalled that his “mental health journey” began during his childhood. He is the son of Mexican immigrants who grew up in south Sacramento where he often encountered gang violence.
“I realized that I was a little bit more on the edge, but I was more paranoid, and it was at an early age,” he said.
Lomeli later joined the Marine Corps since he saw the military branch as his only escape. His mental health was challenged after he was discharged from the Marines and learned that two of his close friends died by suicide. He said that he lost his friends while he was attending California State University, Sacramento.
“I felt that I should’ve known better and helped them out,” Lomeli said about his regret.
He later underwent therapy for the first time, but he also experienced an addiction to painkillers after being prescribed pain medication for an injury.
“After awhile I found myself numbing myself because I was disconnected from everything,” Lomeli said about the addiction. “It allowed myself to calm my nerves, but I didn’t realize that was my addictive side talking.”
After his best friend died in a car accident, Lomeli said that he no longer wanted to numb himself and “run from the pain.” He added that he “bottled everything” for the past 29 years and didn’t know how to let it out. Lomeli then sought support in the mental health community and became active in it.
“By pouring myself out into my community and my clients, I was able to heal,” Lomeli said. “I was able to realize that I’m not the only one going through these shared challenges or I was the only one with demons.”
He said that he learned how to become a better leader for his clients and his colleagues.
“That’s why I’m here, it’s to find out what the community needs,” Lomeli said.
For more information on the CORE Wellness Center, call (916) 509-8199 or visit www.TPCP.org/Programs/CORE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.