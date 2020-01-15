The legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated at two events in Elk Grove.
Community members are invited to the 2nd annual Elk Grove MLK Breakfast that will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Laguna Town Hall. This event is sponsored by the city of Elk Grove, the Cosumnes Community Services District, and the Califia Institute.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., followed by breakfast at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25 each for adults, and $10 for students and children. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-mlk-community-breakfast-tickets-87979249303. For more information, email elkgrovemlk@gmail.com. Laguna Town Hall is at 3020 Renwick Ave.
Soaring Oaks Presbyterian Church will host an event called, “MLK Day Service of Peace, Healing, and Reconciliation” on Monday, Jan. 20. This gathering will be held from 6-7 p.m. at 9169 Union Park Way. For more information, visit www.SoaringOaks.org.
Elk Grove city officials invite the public to the Sacramento region’s major MLK Day event, March for the Dream 2020 on Jan. 20. This march begins at 8:30 a.m. at Sacramento City College, 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento. A Diversity Expo will also be held at that campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.