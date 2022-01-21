Laura Asay-Bemis’ story begins in a windowless room.
She was placed on a cold stretcher before a doctor attached silver dollar-sized electrode pads on her head.
“I felt like I had no control over what was about to happen,” the patient wrote, years later.
She was placed under anesthesia, told to count backwards from 20, and she then woke up with a bloody shirt. An assistant informed her that her IV came loose during the treatment and leaked blood.
This was her second of three “shock” or Electroconvulsive Therapy treatments that she received that week at a psychiatric center in Sacramento.
Asay-Bemis was prescribed this therapy more than 25 years ago after she suffered from suicidal depression. She received so many different diagnoses after her mental illness reached a breaking point: borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia, manic depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The shock treatments would last for five years until her close friend persuaded the medical staff to stop. She believes that she suffered major memory loss during those long years.
“I have very few childhood and young adult memories, except for some traumas that held on,” Asay-Bemis recalled in her account. “I rely on my friends to tell me about past pleasant experiences.”
She is now being treated for dissociative identity disorder and recurrent depression. In her story, she mentioned that she hears internal voices and struggles with insomnia as well as thoughts of self-abuse.
Asay-Bemis wrote about her experience for the short story collection, “Faces of Mental Illness: 20 Stories Bringing You Through Your Journey from Stigma to Health,” which was edited by Claudia Fernandez-Niedzielski, Samantha Ruth, and Kate Butler. This book features 20 personal accounts about mental illness from writers around the world.
“Faces” was released last month and includes a forward by Jack Canfield who co-authored the popular, “Chicken Soup for the Soul” self-help series.
“For readers, I hope they can connect to one or more stories and see there is hope, and that mental illness is just a part of someone’s life and is not what makes it,” Asay-Bemis told the Citizen.
She grew up in Elk Grove and worked as a staff photographer for the Citizen, starting when she was an Elk Grove High School student in 1981. Her father, Dr. James Bemis worked as an educator for the Elk Grove Unified School District and he was one of the earliest principals at Herman Leimbach Elementary School.
Over the past several years, Asay-Bemis has been active in promoting public awareness of mental illnesses and guiding people to help. She serves on the Sacramento County Mental Health Board, delivers speeches for the Stop Stigma Sacramento program, and works as a facilitator and instructor for the National Alliance for Mental Illness.
In 2015, her photograph was displayed as part of Stop Stigma Sacramento’s billboard campaign. “Partner. Photographer. Living with Depression,” her billboard described her.
Asay-Bemis noted that she’s hearing about more mental illness cases during the COVID-19 pandemic when many people are struggling with isolation and depression.
“A lot of people who didn’t understand mental illness are understanding it more since they are being affected by it,” she said.
In her story for “Faces,” she also wrote about her success in moving forward in her life and in coping with her illness.
Her turning point was when she realized that her family has a history of mental illness after her two adult sisters died by suicide in less than a year. Both siblings had long struggled with depression and violent tendencies.
“I used to look at my sisters and think I’m nothing like them, so I thought there was nothing wrong with me,” Asay-Bemis told the Citizen. “Once they took their lives, I started researching my family and saw how much dysfunction and mental illness there was in my family. I decided to make a change.”
She became involved with mental health organizations, and made sure that she underwent therapy and took her medications the right way. In her interview, she said that coping skills can be as simple as coloring, listening to music, or playing with a toy like a remote control car.
“It can be grounding myself and doing breathing exercises, feeling the ground under my feet, and doing meditation-type things,” Asay-Bemis said.
A common theme in the stories collected by “Faces” is that hope and persistence matter in coping with mental illness.
“There is no other way to put it but to keep pressing on and find out what works for you,” Asay-Bemis said. “Everybody’s journey is different.”
“Faces of Mental Illness: 20 Stories Bringing You Through Your Journey from Stigma to Health” is out now from Kate Butler Books.
