Edie Macdonald Park has remained half-finished in Elk Grove’s Camden area for the past 22 years. Neighbors this summer approved higher park assessment fees to restore this park and complete its second phase.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board will review the conceptual plan for Macdonald Park’s second phase during their Dec. 18 meeting. If approved, the CSD parks staff estimates that the project will be completed by the spring of 2021.
Half of the park was left vacant after the park’s 1997 opening, due to insufficient maintenance funds, the CSD staff report.
Neighbors, who were concerned over blight and the park’s reduced upkeep, led a campaign this year to have the CSD issue a ballot vote to increase their annual assessment fees. Following the ballot campaign’s success in June, the CSD staff soon started collecting feedback from neighbors on what they desire to see at the park.
The $1 million conceptual plan for Macdonald Park’s second phase includes a picnic area, a playground, a basketball court, and new walking trails.
If approved, the staff said that construction on the park’s second phase could begin next summer.
The CSD board’s Dec. 18 meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the CSD Administration Building, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.