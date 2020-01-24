Lorraine Croup turns 99 Jan 24, 2020 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo by Laura Bemis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lorraine Croup, a longtime Elk Grove resident and an active member of the Elk Grove Historical Society, celebrated her 99th birthday on Jan. 19. Friends, neighbors, and fellow Elk Grove Historical Society members threw a big party for her. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity Council adopts charter for compassion for Elk GroveMonterey Trail High School nearing enrollment capacityEG casino project delayed until 2021, says tribal chairCommunity meeting held on anti-Muslim bullying incidentEG Hall of Fame honors six new inducteesSuspected car thief crashes into fenceEG Restaurant Week: Todo un Poco to showcase pizzaPlanning Commission approves Bond Road housing developmentRing in the Lunar New YearHot start to Delta season leaves Elk Grove girls hoops undefeated Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll Who will win the Delta League for girls' soccer? You voted: Franklin Elk Grove Cosumnes Oaks Davis Pleasant Grove Sheldon St. Francis Vote View Results Back
