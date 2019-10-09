Editor’s note: The following is Elizabeth Pinkerton’s obituary for her husband.
John T. (Tom) Pinkerton died peacefully at the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center on Sept. 21 at the age of 94.
He was born in Waupaca, Wisconsin on Sept. 1, 1925, as the son of Rossi and John Pinkerton. Tom graduated from Waupaca High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U. S. Navy shortly after at the age of 17. He served on a submarine in the Pacific during World War II and he was a radioman. After the war ended, Tom continued to work on bases on the East Coast. When he was discharged, he returned to his hometown of Waupaca.
Tom moved on to California where he worked in San Diego and served as a firefighter in Redwood City. He returned to Waupaca in 1954, and met and married Elizabeth Polich, also known as Betty. They moved to Milwaukee and had three children, Mike, Pat and Tim.
Along with Tom’s mother, the Pinkertons moved to Elk Grove in 1962. Tom worked at the Preston School of Industry in Ione and later at United Airlines as a machinist. Elizabeth worked as an educator at the Elk Grove Unified School District. They had one more child, daughter Sarah.
Tom Pinkerton was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill. His son, Timothy Pinkerton died in 1994.
Tom is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; sons Mike (Connie), Pat in Idaho, and daughter Sarah in Newcastle. He is also survived by five grandsons: Willie (Jessie), New Jersey, Kevin (Becca) in Sacramento, Abbott and David in Idaho, and Patrick in Montana.
Tom was a proud, lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers football team. He attended his first game in Green Bay with his father when he was 10 years old in 1935, and he went to many games throughout the years. He was also a shareholder of the Packers.
At Tom’s request, no memorial services will be held, and his burial will be at the Elk Grove Cemetery with the assistance of the Herberger Funeral Chapel.
The Pinkerton family sends many thank yous to all who sent flowers, cards and messages. Thank yous also go to Kaiser Permanente for their wonderful support.
Donations in Tom Pinkerton’s memory may be made to the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, for the Elizabeth Pinkerton Family and History Happened Here Scholarship.
Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 2021, Elk Grove, CA 95759-2021, phone: (916) 685-7118, contact@ElkGroveRSF.org.
