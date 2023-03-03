Jeff Kubiak and his 14-year-old son Braden unleashed a beast this winter.
They collaborated on a 47-page tale about a boy named River who acts, speaks, and dresses like a “monster,” or at least what he assumes monsters to be. He then meets actual monsters that educate him on proper monster etiquette and gentlemanly decorum.
This adventure is told in Kubiak’s third children’s book, “Monsters Have Manners,” which was released in January by TeacherGoals Publishing.
Braden’s monster drawings appear throughout the book that was also illustrated by Vanand Andresian. Kubiak said that his son was enamored with monsters since he was a child, and he asked his father if they could team up on a book. He recalled the sight of Braden looking at his “piles of drawings” when they worked on their monster tale.
“He liked them because they were kind monsters, not the scary kind,” his father said.
Kubiak premiered their book on Feb. 1, which is World Read Out Loud Day, at Union House Elementary School in the Elk Grove Unified School District where he works as the vice principal. Most of its students watched him perform a live reading of the story via the Zoom teleconferencing application.
He mentioned his love for Maurice Sendak’s classic monster tale, “Where the Wild Things Are” as well as Peggy Rathman’s book, “Good Night, Gorilla.”
“I just like things that might be portrayed as scary or strange, but could have a kind or compassionate heart to them,” he said.
In reflecting on his work with his son, Kubiak said that it demonstrates the power of parents collaborating with their children.
“It was a fun way for us to spend time together,” he said. “Having the chance to do something with my kid was awesome.”
Kubiak is also the author of “One Drop of Kindness” and “It’s Me.” After he wrote in journals for years, he started writing books in 2018.
“I thought, ‘Gosh, the world could use a little more kindness,’” Kubiak said.
His debut book, “One Drop of Kindness” is about an orphan who learns that he was a kind person all along.
During the Citizen’s visit to his office, the theme of kindness often appears on his wall decorations. There’s a stop sign that reads, “Kindness Starts Here.” Several students left upbeat messages on a dry erase board near his guest chairs.
Union House Elementary sits in Sacramento’s Valley Hi neighborhood, which has a history of high crime rates and poverty. More than 87% of students there came from low-income or impoverished households in the 2021-22 school year, according to an Elk Grove Unified School District report.
“We try to keep things uplifting and positive for the kids, especially at this school where we got kids with big challenges – they come to school with challenges we don’t even imagine,” Kubiak said. “How can I make the world a better place for that kid at that moment?”
The vice principal mentioned examples of his students’ challenges that include homelessness or having a parent who is incarcerated or unemployed.
“They deal with these things and they come to school; how are we doing to connect with them and get them to learn? That’s the big key,” Kubiak said. “This school is amazing, (and) the staff and the community are unbelievable.”
The Davis native transferred to the Elk Grove school district two years ago after working for the Fairfield Unified School District. He also spent 10 years teaching for the Travis Unified School District where his mother was a high school teacher for 35 years.
Kubiak mentioned that he always enjoyed watching children write and “bringing their imaginations to life.”
As for his next tale that the author plans to bring to life, he is considering a book about dragons who have dreams.
“I’ll leave it there,” he said.
Jeff Kubiak’s “Monsters Have Manners” is out now on TeacherGoals Publishing.
