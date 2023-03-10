Students from two Elk Grove high schools received top honors in this year’s edition of Sacramento County History Day.
Those students, representing Monterey Trail and Cosumnes Oaks high schools, advanced to the state History Day competition, which will be held at California State University, Sacramento on April 15-16.
They are Abdul Nabizada, Mikayla Pham, Shelly Tran and Diamond Truong from Monterey Trail High; and Valerie Ha, Jasmine Li, Jason Li, Justine Li, Kaitlyn Muring, and Andy Ng from Cosumnes Oaks High.
Each year, the History Day theme is selected for these competitions, which feature efforts of students in such areas as performances, artistic displays, vivid documentaries, podcasts, and websites. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”
After preparing for the event throughout this school year, about 190 students arrived at Inderkum High School in Sacramento on March 4 to present their projects to judges for an opportunity to advance to the state History Day competition. State winners will be invited to present their projects at the national competition.
In addition to vying for medals and a spot in the state competition, many special awards were presented from local organizations.
Prior to the awards ceremony, the Citizen met with three Monterey Trail High School students, who shared information about their project.
This trio, which consisted of junior class members Sabrina Reka, Jennifer Nnamani and Ian Red B. Sarmiento, spent about four months creating an exhibit, titled, “Women’s Equality Incomplete.”
Reka noted that her group’s project focused on the 19th Amendment ratification of 1920 that granted women the right to vote.
“Unfortunately, this didn’t go for all women,” she said. “It didn’t go for women of color. It only went for white women, of course, and then colored women had to make their own organization and start another movement, and then this spread globally all around the world and other women learned from this, and then everyone started movements all around the world.”
Nnamani spoke about why she feels equality in voting is important.
“I don’t feel like only a certain group of people should be able to choose a decision for everybody,” she said.
Nnamani added that presenting an overview of how women’s rights have changed during the past century was not an easy project.
“I had days where I stayed up all night and sometimes even cried because I thought I wasn’t going to get everything done,” she said.
Sarmiento told the Citizen that there are still certain inequalities for women today, more than 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
“(The project) really opened our eyes to the problems till this day, and just the reality of how women still don’t have equal rights as men,” he said.
After sharing details about their project, these Monterey Trail High students returned to the crowded room where the hour-long awards ceremony would be held.
Abdul Nabizada, who created the individual exhibit, “The Bloodshed of the Borderline,” was one of four Monterey Trail High students who advanced as a champion to the state competition. The exhibit presents details about the Mexican-American War.
Nabizada mentioned that he was surprised to be invited to the state competition.
“It was super exciting, because I did not expect to win, because I saw other boards (than) mine, but I’m grateful to be here,” he said. “I’m lucky to win this award.”
He added that he spent a long time creating his project.
“I worked extremely hard on this project, my board, spent many sleepless nights researching primary sources, reading and finding as much information as I can to add on my board,” he said.
Mary Poe, Monterey Trail’s History Day advisor, noted that her students truly get excited about history.
“They really enjoy learning about history and roots and backgrounds, things that they didn’t know before, things that are quite shocking,” she said. “Another intricate piece that they really enjoy is the critical analysis, looking at an event from start to finish and how it evolves, and what the impact of their historical event is.”
The Citizen also caught up with Cosumnes Oaks students Valerie Ha, Jason Li and Kaitlyn Muring, who in addition to moving on to the state competition were honored with a Chinese History Award from the Chinese American Council of Sacramento.
Muring spoke about her group’s documentary: “The Moving Pictures of Us: Asian American Representation in Film.”
“We dedicated our documentary on researching the history of Asian American representation in film and how it set precedents for the Asian actors and the industry today,” she said.
While this trio enjoys history, they approach the subject only as a hobby, and they plan to pursue careers in different fields in the future.
Craig Irish, coordinator of Sacramento County History Day, mentioned that every student who participates in this competition obtains important experience.
“Besides preparing them for college, because they learn how to research primary and secondary sources, how to write a thesis, how to put together a bibliography; it really meets the state standards for history, social science,” he said.
“(There is also) the public speaking element of coming in, in front of some judges, and being able to present what they pulled together for the project.”
Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools David Gordon also shared his thoughts on how History Day assists students in the future.
“With all of the things going on in our country, above all else, our kids are learning to tell the difference between truth and fiction, and conspiracy and reality,” he said. “And that’s going to serve them well into the future.”
