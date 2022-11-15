Soroptimist International of Elk Grove (SIEG) members are once again making sure there’s plenty of chocolate available during the holiday season. SIEG sends a huge thank you to Frank and Paula Maita for generously allowing the fundraiser to be held inside the Paula Maita & Co. shop at 9020 Elk Grove Blvd, #101.
The opening date is Saturday, Nov. 26, and the sale will run through Dec. 21. Sales hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, seven days a week.
Prices for See’s Candies will be the same as at any See’s store; the difference being that all profits will go to supporting Soroptimist programs and projects that work to provide women and girls with the access to education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment and reach their dreams.
SIEG is thrilled that See’s for Soldiers is back and that their See’s Candies store will be a donation site. Donations of candy or monetary contributions are welcomed and are used to send See’s to our soldiers oversees as well as within the United States.
Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization founded in Oakland in 1921 and has grown to include over 26,000 Soroptimists and 1,200 clubs. Their focus, “Investing in Dreams,” supports women and girls through the Dream Programs. The “Live Your Dream Awards” is an education grant for a head of household woman working to improve her career opportunities by going back to school, and the “Dream It, Be It” program is for high school girls.
SIEG also provides four scholarships through the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, two of which are for foster girls. Other programs include Helping Hands, which in conjunction with the Elk Grove Food Bank, provides funds for senior women in urgent financial need. There is also the Take Flight Shower program for foster girls who are graduating from high school, and are emancipating from the foster care system and continuing their education or joining the military. Soroptimist also supports local organizations through donations and services.
The Soroptimist See’s Candies store is a major fundraiser for the club and is staffed by club members, all of whom are volunteers.
For more information and to stay up to date on all SIEG activities, visit their website at www.SoroptimistElkGrove.org. Follow us at www.Facebook.com/SoroptimistElkGrove and @EGSoroptimist. The SIEG phone number is (916) 359-9325.
