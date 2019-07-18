Sharon Renzo and Sherry McLellan, elected by their club to serve as co-presidents, were installed on June 24 to lead Soroptimist International of Elk Grove for the 2019-2020 business year.
Sierra Nevada Region District III Director, Tracey Edwards, had the honor of installing the new officers. Serving with Sharon and Sherry will be Vice President Pamela Harris Ball, Treasurer Jean Warren, Assistant Treasurer Janet Brabender, Recording Secretary Lynne Prettyman, Corresponding Secretary Mira Woodworth, and delegates Kathy Griffin and Annajean Neill. Filling the appointed positions of Parliamentarian and Club Ambassador are Betty Matsui and LauraJean Lawrence.
Tracey Edwards previously announced Kristine Smith as the winner of the Jane Derr Morse Outstanding Service Award given to a member who is not on the board, but who has gone above and beyond providing outstanding service for the club.
Sharon’s and Sherry’s theme for the year is “Dream More, Learn More, Do More, Become More’ which falls nicely in line with the Soroptimist signature “dream” programs Live Your Dream, and Dream It, Be It, which support the mission of improving the lives of women and girls through social and economic empowerment.
