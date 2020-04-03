Due to news reports about the worldwide shortage of masks for healthcare workers, some local sewers have been producing and delivering some masks to hospitals and nursing homes in the local area.
Melanie Stark (no relation to this writer), a member of Toastmasters in Elk Grove, recently had an online meeting. One of their members said she couldn’t meet that night because she was busy sewing masks for local nursing homes.
“I said, ‘You could do that? I have a sewing machine, I can help you,’” Stark recalled. “The thought was that hospitals need all the masks – that’s right. That’s true, but they really need the N95s, so the thought was if we could supply nursing homes and other healthcare workers with the reusable masks, they could send the best of the best to the emergency rooms.”
With a goal of making a few hundred masks for three local nursing homes, Stark is on her way with the help of local supporters. After putting a call out on NextDoor, a social networking website for neighborhoods, and on Facebook, she has been building a team of mask-makers over the last week.
While she isn’t looking for more help within her team, she hopes to inspire people to take on a similar project in their neighborhoods.
Stark came up with a pattern that can be easily duplicated and she has asked people around Elk Grove if they’d be interested in cutting the materials for her. When she put the call out for help, she thought initially she’d get only a few people to respond, but instead she got “a whole ton of people.”
With elastic reportedly in short supply at local fabric stores, she’s gotten creative using stretchy fabric for the straps and partnering up with those who have cut the fabric for her to piece it all together.
“A lot of it has been dropping off a bag of fabric at someone’s house and then leaving,” Stark said. “Then, they come out and get it. With an army of people out there at home wanting to help out any way that they can, we can totally make this happen.”
She’s had people interested in donating money to the cause, but she’s not interested in those funds.
“I am much more interested in getting the resources to be able to do this,” Stark said.
Drawing inspiration from various YouTube videos on mask-making, she came up with a sewing tutorial, which is available to view in two parts. What’s unique about the masks she makes are that there’s space for a hepa or a coffee filter to be inserted.
Only working with people in Elk Grove, she does hope this idea catches on in other areas.
“The point is we have the resources here, in people’s garages,” Stark said. “People want to throw money at the problem, but that’s great but if there’s no elastic at Walmart or JoAnn’s, that’s not going to make the elastic appear. I almost prefer you cut the elastic bands off your underwear, that’s going to be more valuable to me than writing a check.”
On the web:
Melanie Stark’s mask-making videos titled, “COVID-19 Masks from Stretchy Material” can be watched on her YouTube channel, “Melanie Stark.”
