Local volunteers and Rotarians are offering free meals this month to individuals or families who are struggling to buy groceries during the recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
They only need to sign up for assistance and then drive to either the Elk Grove SES Hall or the Wackford Center to pick up their meals. This service will be available every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon throughout June. These meals are prepared by local restaurant and catering businesses.
“We’re excited to feed those who may be down on their luck, lost their jobs, or just need a good meal because these healthy meals can take the stress off,” co-organizer and Laguna Sunrise Rotarian Angela Spease said.
This “Drive-Thru to Dine” campaign distributed 1,000 meals during its first week of operation, Angela’s husband and fellow Rotarian Kevin said. He noted that 247 meals were also delivered to local seniors who cannot leave their homes and 75 meals were given to Chicks in Crisis, an Elk Grove nonprofit that supports young mothers and their families.
The Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise worked with the Elk Grove Food Bank Services in March to start a campaign that has volunteers purchase groceries at local supermarkets for Rotarians to then deliver to homebound seniors.
Angela told the Citizen that the new “Drive-Thru” service is being funded by a $25,000 COVID-19 disaster relief grant awarded by Rotary International. She mentioned the additional support from local companies and donors during a year when her club had to cancel their annual Taste of Elk Grove fundraiser.
Angela said that the campaign’s goal is to support at least 6,000 people this month.
The Drive-Thru debuted on June 2 at the Wackford Center where volunteers prepared chicken stir-fry meals from Sacramento’s Asante Catering business. Teenage volunteers from the Sacramento nonprofit Voice of the Youth helped organize the meals in the community center’s kitchen while Angela and Kevin waited for recipients to drive up in the parking lot.
Angela Arrington, who is involved with Voice of the Youth, said they planned to deliver meals to homeless people that day. She explained the role of community service in her nonprofit.
“One of the main focuses is not just keeping youth off the streets, but also job opportunities and volunteer opportunities so they can be advocates when they get older,” Arrington said. “Someone has given back to them so they’re giving back as well.
Berry Accius, a Sacramento chef who works with Voice of the Youth, contributed to Laguna Sunrise Rotary’s Drive-Thru. He co-founded 3 Black Chefs, a nonprofit that cooked thousands of free meals for Sacramento community members who were impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown this spring.
“We said it would be great to come up with community events to feed our people, and during the pandemic we came together in a moment when food insecurity was high,” Accius said.
As for the meals that he and the Voice of Youth volunteers recently prepared for Elk Grove community members, he said, “There’s a whole lot of community and a whole lot of love in our food.”
Laguna Sunrise Rotary’s ‘Drive-Thru to Dine’ offer
The Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise is offering free meals to community members in need throughout June. Meals will be distributed every Tuesday and Thursday between 2-6 p.m. Recipients must sign up and make an appointment to visit a meal site.
For registration, visit www.RotaryDriveThruToDine.com, email reservations@RotaryDriveThruToDine.com, or call 1-833-LSR-MEAL.
Here is the distribution schedule: Wackford Community & Aquatic Complex (9014 Bruceville Road) - Tuesday, June 16; Tuesday, June 23; and Tuesday, June 30. The Elk Grove SES Hall (10428 East Stockton Blvd.), Thursday, June 18, and Thursday, June 25.
