A walk-in promwear giveaway for high school students was held in Elk Grove on April 2 at 9299 East Stockton Blvd. The giveaway was part of a donation drive started by Laguna Creek High School students Jake Tabbah and Hunter Thielke as part of their community project Inspire Hope with Love.
The project teamed up with local nonprofit xHope to help give away free promwear such as dresses, jackets, shirts, and pants to those who wanted a nice outfit for their prom without having to break the bank. Clothing was given away at the nonprofit’s Elk Grove office.
Hunter and Jake said they got the inspiration for the promwear drive after finishing a pajama drive last year and realizing how financially difficult it can be for others to get their formalwear.
“I just got my suit for senior ball recently, and it was pretty expensive, so I know not everyone is able to afford stuff like that,” Hunter said. “So, with the drive that we already had set up, and since we have our ball, junior proms, homecomings, and graduations coming up, it’s a good opportunity to give back to people who aren’t as fortunate as us to have the opportunity to get some formalwear.”
Jake said that they received more than 200 clothing donations for their formalwear drive, along with around $1,500 in monetary donations.
He also said that the money they received goes towards “dry cleaning services, shoes, accessories, and anything that might need to be added on later.”
Hunter explained that some of the money also gets spent on gift cards for Sephora, Ulta, Ross, and Men’s Wearhouse for extra accessories or makeup.
Hunter and Jake said they organized drop-off spots in Elk Grove for people who wanted to donate promwear at locations such as Ella Blue Beauty, University Cheer Force, and their own high school.
The walk-in event started at 1 p.m. and lasted until 4 p.m., where three suits and 10 dresses were picked up by those attending the event.
Students like Isaiah and Cooper Lamarca came all the way to Elk Grove from Yuba City since they heard about the event from a friend and looked up the group’s information on Instagram.
After trying several clothes out, Cooper picked out a double-breasted black jacket, black pants, and brown tie, while Isaiah picked out a regular black blazer and pants.
Cooper said it was “awesome” and “nice to have someone here to help people who can’t afford this kind of stuff.”
Mother and daughter Lorrie and Bella Peterson said they heard about the event from other mothers and students from Bella’s school at Laguna Creek High.
“I think it’s great, it’s a very charitable event where two kids from [Bella’s] school along with their parents put it together, it’s a wonderful thing,” Lorrie said.
“It’s nice that people can come here and get either their suits, prom dresses, accessories, and stuff for free. People can turn in their old dresses or suits or whatever they want to,” Bella said.
xHope member and Hunter’s mom Gina Thielke said that previous weekends involving previous walk-in events had been “pretty busy,” and that after the event ends, people can still call their office to schedule an appointment to try on suits and dresses.
Gina went on to say that the suits and dresses will soon go into storage and that dresses will be available until April 15, while the suits will be available until May for graduation.
Jake and Hunter said it felt good to be doing this kind of work and they were happy about what they were doing.
“It definitely feels good, it gives me a good feeling about myself. Not only that we’re helping people, but we’re there for our community and our neighboring communities… it’s very humbling,” Hunter said.
Jake said, “It’s nice to know that people are getting the help that they need from us and the support from us and the community.”
For more information about the promwear giveaway, contact xHope at (916) 937-6477 or visit www.XhopeMissions.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.